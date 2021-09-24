Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has given Pep Guardiola a mandate to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe in January "at any cost".

Liverpool are preparing a follow-up bid for West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen after reportedly failing with a first offer of £20m.

Mark Clattenburg claims he was accused of match-fixing back in 2015 by a fellow official after buying a new car.

Tottenham and Arsenal are both open to signing Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho in January with the Catalans potentially contributing 50 per cent of his wage.

THE SUN

Real Madrid are lining up a shock move for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold in next summer's transfer window.

Manchester United could spend more than £160m to bring Erling Haaland and Declan Rice to Old Trafford next summer.

Philippe Coutinho's Barcelona career hit a new low when he was overlooked by Ronald Koeman against Cadiz and two untried teenagers were selected instead.

Ray Parlour has urged Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma because "he's got everything".

DAILY MIRROR

Antonio Rudiger is set to become one of football's highest-paid defenders in history by quitting Chelsea on a free transfer, potentially for Bayern Munich or Juventus on a £400,000 weekly wage.

Manchester United transfer chiefs are becoming more sceptical about making West Ham's Declan Rice their No 1 midfield target because of his inflated price tag.

England rugby union rookie Lewis Ludlam went against his grandfather's wishes by deciding not to play for Wales.

Shane Warne is confident the Ashes series in Australia will go ahead as planned despite continuing concerns over Covid-19 quarantine regulations.

DAILY EXPRESS

Real Madrid rejected a £34m offer from Arsenal for Marco Asensio over the summer despite doubts whether he will sign a new contract at the Bernabeu.

Alexandre Lacazette could be used as a bargaining chip by Arsenal in their pursuit of Sevilla striker Youssef El-Nesyri.

Real Madrid are interested in Chelsea defender Reece James according to reports in Spain, with the Premier League club looking at potential defensive swaps including Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy.

DAILY STAR

Manchester City could have signed Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati over the summer but it appears the Catalan club were only interested in a cash deal, not a swap potentially involving Bernardo Silva or even Raheem Sterling.

THE TIMES

Liverpool will not apply to pilot safe standing at Anfield this season despite manager Jurgen Klopp's support for the idea.

THE GUARDIAN

Ronald Koeman's departure from Barcelona is only a matter of time because of a combination of the team's poor results and a rapidly disintegrating relationship with Joan Laporta.

DAILY RECORD

Reims boss Oscar Garcia is putting himself forward as a possible candidate to take over as Barcelona manager, where he previously had a spell as a youth team coach.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

AS Roma are leading the race to sign Rangers strike Ianis Hagi, according to reports in his native Romania, with a price tag of £17m having been set.