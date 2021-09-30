Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Manchester United scouts were reported to be looking at Benfica's Darwin Nunez when he played a starring role in their 3-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

Tottenham players are said to think new boss Nuno Espirito Santo is "distant" and are struggling to get their heads around his tactical approach.

THE SUN

Arsenal and Inter Milan are set to go head-to-head for the signature of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been "offered to AC Milan" on a free transfer if they can give him £150,000-a-week in wages when his contract expires.

Social media experts claim Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour could earn an extra £500,000 per year for plugging brands on Instagram.

DAILY MIRROR

Inter Milan's motives for wanting to be in the European Super League have been shown by record-breaking losses of £211m.

Mino Raiola is reported to be upset with Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke after recent comments rejecting talk of a verbal agreement to allow Erling Haaland to leave next summer.

Jewellery and cash have been stolen by masked raiders from suites at the same Paris hotel where Lionel Messi has been staying since he signed for PSG.

Jockey Oisin Murphy was lucky to escape serious injury when thrown from his mount before a race at Salisbury - he was taken to hospital but released after treatment on minor facial injuries.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are showing interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Moussa Diaby.

Tottenham and Arsenal have been urged to sign Club Brugge star Hans Vanaken…by the player's father.

DAILY MAIL

Loris Karius hopes to finally get a permanent move away from Liverpool in January after a shoulder injury denied him the chance to join FC Basel over the summer.

Crystal Palace are reviewing a "handful of incidents" after allegations were made that Brighton players were spat on by fans while they left the pitch after their 1-1 draw on Monday night.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Timo Werner will re-assess his future at Chelsea if he cannot force his way back into Thomas Tuchel's starting plans.