Paper talk

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are lining up a move for Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, who is coming towards the end of his contract with the Serie A side.

AC Milan are planning to make a formal complaint to UEFA over the performance of Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir during their 2-1 defeat by Atletico Madrid.

DAILY EXPRESS

Everton boss Rafa Benitez is set to raid former club Newcastle United in January to try and sign midfielder Sean Longstaff.

THE SUN

Barcelona chief Joan Laporta reportedly rates Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel highest out of possible candidates to take over from under-pressure manager Ronald Koeman.

DAILY MIRROR

Real Madrid could make a January move for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, who has been stuck on the bench since Cristiano Ronaldo's return.

Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose believes Jude Bellingham's omission from the England squad for two matches this month is a "very smart decision".

DAILY STAR

Paris Saint-Germain are reported to be at the "head of the queue" to sign in-demand Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez offered a cryptic response when he was questioned about stories linking him with the managerial role at Barcelona.

Arsenal could turn to Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as a replacement for Bernd Leno should the German be allowed to leave after losing the No 1 shirt to Aaron Ramsdale.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal are still owed £8m by Derby County for defender Krystian Bielik.

Ashes and Australian Open participants could be required to have double vaccination status by the end of November or face being refused entry to the country.

Premiership rugby union side Saracens are set to be taken over by a consortium in a deal worth at least £30m, ending Nigel Wray's time in charge of the club.

THE GUARDIAN

Charlotte Purdue, one of Britain's leading marathon runners, says her desire to represent her country has been "tainted" after she was omitted from Team GB for the Tokyo Olympics.

DAILY RECORD

Ryan Kent could be back in Rangers' plans shortly after an absence dating back to February.