Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic have been told they can leave Real Madrid by Carlo Ancelotti, according to reports in Spain.

Liverpool are still owed an eight-figure sum by Barcelona from the 2018 deal which saw them sell Philippe Coutinho to the now cash-strapped Catalans.

Lautaro Martinez and Milan Skriniar could still be forced out of Inter Milan, whose money troubles were not completely solved by summer sales of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.

THE SUN

Manchester United's value has jumped by £550m since Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford.

Tottenham are one of the clubs keeping an eye on Antonio Rudiger's contract talks with Chelsea but Bayern Munich remain favourites to sign him.

Michail Antonio has withdrawn from Jamaica's squad for three crucial World Cup Qualifiers at the last second, claiming "logistical problems".

Kylian Mbappe has surprisingly entered talks over a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain, according to his mother.

Harry Winks is interested in an overseas loan move in January despite having options with a number of Tottenham's Premier League rivals.

Bernd Leno could seek a January move away from Arsenal because of his desire to stay in Germany's World Cup plans.

Deontay Wilder has been given the green light to take on Anthony Joshua even if the British fighter loses his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

DAILY MIRROR

Steve Bruce will quickly be removed as Newcastle manager as soon as the club's Saudi takeover is completed.

Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United a boost by playing and scoring twice in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Blackburn at Carrington on Wednesday afternoon.

Erling Haaland has reportedly received a "double your money" contract offer as transfer speculation continues to swirl around the Borussia Dortmund striker.

Roger Federer is reported to have made £440m simply by dropping his £7m clothing deal with Nike three years ago to link up with Uniqlo and other brands.

DAILY MAIL

Martin Odegaard is delighted with life at Arsenal after admitting it had been difficult for him to settle at Real Madrid.

Fulham are in talks with teenage star Fabio Carvalho over a new long-term contract.

Odsonne Edouard has settled compensation of around £20,000 with a man who was left deaf in one ear after being shot by an air rifle the Frenchman fired in 2017.

DAILY STAR

Defender William Saliba remains firmly in Arsenal's future plans despite being loaned out for the third successive series, this time to Marseille.

Arsenal have avoided a fine after winning their Court of Arbitration for Sport battle against FIFA over sell-on clauses inserted into two transfer deals in 2018.

THE TIMES

The best rugby union clubs from the southern and northern hemispheres, including the Gallagher Premiership, are set to meet for the first time in 2024 at the first Club World Cup.

THE GUARDIAN

The Glazer Family have placed 9.5m shares worth approximately £137m up for sale on the New York Stock Exchange.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have been told they will not receive any tickets for the club's forthcoming Europa League clash with Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Two financial experts whose actions in trying to save Rangers in 2012 fell below an "ordinarily competent" standard have been ordered to pay £3.4m to the club's liquidators by an Edinburgh judge.