Paper talk

THE SUN

Aaron Ramsey will be made available for transfer by Juventus in January as they look to cut their losses on a player who is reported to have cost them £4,000 per minute on the pitch.

Mike Ashley has revealed he could have taken a higher offer for Newcastle United but feels the £300m Saudi takeover was better for the club.

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic will step up his rehab from injury during the international break.

Tottenham are ready to block any approaches for Harry Winks despite his reported desire to leave the club on loan in January.

Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Club Bruges winger Noa Lang.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga could make an extraordinary move to Lazio and have a reunion with Maurizio Sarri, who he had a famous row with during the 2019 Carabao Cup final.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Daniel Levy and Tottenham Hotspur have rejected a request to meet with supporters over the running of the club.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea might have to wait until 2022 to play in the Club World Cup with FIFA set to discuss postponing the December tournament after hosts Japan pulled out.

Liverpool could renew their interest in Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio after reports emerged that he is unhappy with his role at the Bernabeu.

DAILY MAIL

Timo Werner says his decision to change agent is not an indication of any desire to leave Chelsea and link up with Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich.

Miguel Almiron is set to be handed a state-of-the-art trailer to utilise for his 10-day quarantine when he returns from international duty with Paraguay - it will be based at Newcastle's training ground.

England and India have agreed to play the cancelled fifth Test next summer but it is unlikely to be hosted by Old Trafford.

DAILY EXPRESS

Mo Salah expects to become Liverpool's leading earner if he is to sign a contract extension beyond the summer of 2023.

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is set to test the free agent market in January with Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain all showing interest.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal could look to replace Alexandre Lacazette with Torino striker Andrea Bellotti, who is reportedly refusing to sign a new deal with the Serie A club.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

QPR boss Mark Warburton is certain Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes will be a Premier League player in the future, he hopes with the team from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.