Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola is expected to hold talks with Manchester City in January over a potential move to the Premier League club next summer.

THE SUN

Juventus are lining up a January move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva but could struggle to finance a deal given the demands of the Premier League club.

Chelsea are interested in bringing Eden Hazard back to Stamford Bridge, but the latest reports in Spain suggest Real Madrid would want Reece James as part of any deal.

Galatasaray could sign another Arsenal midfielder in January amid reports they have opened talks with Mohamed Elneny.

Newcastle United hope to sign out-of-favour Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet in January.

Southampton have no plans to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and believe he is still the man to lead their long-term project despite a poor start to the 2021-22 season.

Deontay Wilder will not retire after his second defeat by Tyson Fury and instead would like a double redemption fight in May 2022 against another former champion Anthony Joshua.

Emma Raducanu has signed up to play in a lucrative exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi in December as part of her Australian Open warm-up.

DAILY MIRROR

Hector Bellerin has hinted he does not want to return to Arsenal after his loan spell with Real Betis comes to an end.

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid are looking to beat Manchester United and Chelsea to the signature of highly-prized Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Sevilla's president Jose Castro says Chelsea's summer bid for Jules Kounde would have wiped the club's debts out in one fell swoop.

Arsene Wenger will return to the dugout to take charge of a combined Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr side when the Saudi clubs take on Paris Saint-Germain in January.

Serie A figures suggest there are only 20 players across the league who remain unvaccinated.

DAILY STAR

Brendan Rodgers is the new bookmakers' favourite to replace Steve Bruce as Newcastle United manager.

Tottenham chiefs are increasingly confident Harry Kane will remain at the club after being convinced by their plans to rebuild.

Newcastle United will target a move for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana in January despite him being a long-term injury absentee.

DAILY EXPRESS

Dominic Thiem has decided to get vaccinated against Covid-19 after reading of threats to top tennis stars over their participation in the Australian Open early next year.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Phil Mickelson says it is "pathetic" golf's rule makers are looking to limit the length of drivers in professional events to stop the long-hitting antics of Bryson DeChambeau among others.

THE INDEPENDENT

Football's lawmakers IFAB will consider changes to heading rules if scientific research demonstrates a clearer link to brain injuries, according to chief executive Lukas Brud.

THE GUARDIAN

Adidas chief Kasper Rorsted says he "doesn't think much" of FIFA's proposal to hold the World Cup every two years.

Hundreds of professional footballers are threatening legal action over the alleged unlawful use of their personal information and performance statistics.

Former middle-distance athlete Mary Cain has filed a $20m lawsuit against disgraced coach Alberto Salazar and Nike alleging she suffered years of emotional abuse.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe faces a race against time to be back in Scotland with any time to prepare for Saturday's top-of-the-table clash with Hearts.

Ryan Porteous has become the latest Hibs player to open talks over a new contract.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Airdrie have dropped a racism investigation after Rico Quitongo said he was abused by one of his own fans because of a lack of evidence.