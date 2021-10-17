Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Manchester United fear another huge protest by supporters before their Old Trafford date with Liverpool next Sunday, with local police already on red alert.

THE SUN

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not facing the sack as Manchester United manager as his bosses believe fully in his long-term project.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has reportedly told his agent to open talks with Manchester United.

Jack Wilshere has urged Declan Rice to ignore potential transfers to Chelsea and Manchester United and stay with West Ham.

Fiorentina are about to give up on extending the contract of striker Dusan Vlahovic, potentially sparking a transfer battle as early as January between Spurs and Newcastle.

Chelsea might have to recall Billy Gilmour from his loan spell at Norwich in January after comments from Daniel Farke that it is not his job to develop players for other clubs.

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi after his impressive start to the season.

Burnley are hoping to sign Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley in January.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona have reached an impasse with youngster Ansu Fati and his agent Jorge Mendes over a new contract - the teenage midfielder's current deal expires at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is closing on a shock return to first-team training after a much quicker than expected recovery from a serious Achilles injury.

Paris Saint-Germain will target Erling Haaland if they lose Kylian Mbappe next summer, with Robert Lewandowski another enticing option for the big-spending Ligue 1 club.

Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to lure Liverpool transfer guru Michael Edwards to Spain when his contract ends next summer.

Harlequins star Marcus Smith will be handed England's fly-half role with Owen Farrell at inside centre in a full-strength autumn international line-up next month.

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona believe Ousmane Dembele is already being offered to other clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool, ahead of the January window when he could sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Spain.

THE TIMES

Former Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond is being lined up for a role at Bath as the pressure grows on head coach Stuart Hooper after a fourth successive defeat of the season against Saracens.

THE GUARDIAN

Maro Itoje, Anthony Watson and Luke Cowan-Dickie are all doubts for England's autumn internationals squad after being injured in the Gallagher Premiership over the weekend.

DAILY RECORD

Lewis Ferguson has urged angry Aberdeen fans to stick by the squad as they look to get out of a nightmare run of form.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Former Hearts defender Aaron Hickey is being targeted for a return to Britain with Premier League club Aston Villa taking a keen interest in the Bologna player.

Stephen Glass is set to be given more time to turn around Aberdeen's fortunes despite an eighth defeat in eight weeks against Dundee.