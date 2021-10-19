Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester City have placed a £67.5m price tag on Raheem Sterling as Barcelona prepare to make a move for the England winger.

Antonio Conte has reportedly rejected the chance to take over as Newcastle manager as he is holding out for the Manchester United role to become available.

Newcastle are planning a shock swoop for Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone and also want the club's sporting director Andrea Berta.

Manchester United are planning a January clear-out with Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial at the top of the list of those players who could be on their way out of Old Trafford.

Sergio Aguero might only spend a single season with Barcelona before finally linking up with his friend Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain.

Everton are said to be looking at Morecambe teenager Connor Pye, who has been touted as "the next Andy Robertson."

DAILY MIRROR

European Super League chiefs are planning a second launch with numerous changes to rules, including no permanent membership and two tiers with 20 clubs each, all based on domestic qualification.

Steve Bruce has not discussed his Newcastle future with the club's new owners since the defeat by Tottenham on Sunday.

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid have re-ignited their interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, adding to the competition for Premier League clubs who have long been linked with the France international.

Manchester United are considering options for Amad Diallo and will make a decision on loaning him out before Christmas.

Hughie Fury is keen on a British heavyweight blockbuster fight with Derek Chisora after a previous offer for them to meet was rejected earlier this year.

DAILY STAR

Spartak Moscow say only 25 Leicester City fans will be in attendance for their Europa League clash on Wednesday.

Liverpool have been told they will have to splash out £67m if they want to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

DAILY EXPRESS

Mason Mount reportedly wants a huge pay rise on his next Chelsea contract, towards the levels earned by Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, and he might also have to wait until the club secures Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah to new deals.

Andrey Rublev is the latest tennis star to confirm he will get vaccinated during the off-season to ensure he will be able to play at the Australian Open in early 2022.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

A Saudi Arabian airline is favourite to become Newcastle's new sponsor after the favoured option of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's "Vision 2030" project was scuppered by Monday's Premier League vote.

Harlequins assistant coach Jerry Flannery is shocked that Louis Lynagh is not part of Eddie Jones' England squad for the Autumn Nations Series.

THE TIMES

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury.

DAILY RECORD

Ryan Hedges says Aberdeen's players are not doing enough to ease the pressure on under-fire boss Stephen Glass and have to start showing what they are made of.