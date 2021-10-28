Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle's new owners are looking at Watford forward Ismaila Sarr as a potential first new signing in January but the Hornets appear determined to hang on to their biggest asset.

Wayne Rooney says Manchester United's struggling stars lack effort and commitment, and has also stopped short of giving his backing to under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Turkish media tycoon Acun Ilicali is reported to have agreed a £30m fee to take control of Hull City and he is set to bring in a new Turkish coach and a number of players from the country as well.

THE SUN

Arsenal are on red alert after Switzerland star Denis Zakaria stalled on signing a new contract with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Manchester United have been boosted in their hopes of signing Kingsley Coman next summer with Bayern Munich now reported to be "determined" to sell the France winger.

Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly are seeking assurances over their respective futures at Manchester United after being frozen out of the first-team picture.

Aston Villa are in pole position to land in-demand River Plate striker Julian Alvarez, who has been scoring at nearly a goal-a-game for the Argentinian side this season.

Lens star Jonathan Clauss, who is being tipped for a first France call up at the age of 29, has revealed it was his childhood dream to play for Chelsea and would relish playing in the Premier League.

Eddie Nketiah is set to snub the offer of a new contract with Arsenal unless he receives more playing time.

Chelsea are interested in West Brom teenager Leonardo Cardoso, who is yet to sign his first professional contract at The Hawthorns.

January signing Omar Rekik was one of six young Arsenal players given the chance to train with the first team as Mikel Arteta looks for his next breakthrough star.

THE TIMES

Premier League clubs are set to force through new rules that mean any sponsorship deals connected to a club's ownership must reflect the true market value.

DAILY EXPRESS

Neymar has urged Paris Saint-Germain to go into battle with Liverpool for the signature of Leeds midfielder Raphinha.

Former Newcastle midfielder Geremi has thrown his hat into the ring to become the club's new sporting director.

Chelsea believe they will have to sell three players in order to finance a return for Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard.

Dele Alli is being tipped for a January departure from Tottenham.

Andy Murray will join Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters 1000 after being handed a wildcard entry into the event.

DAILY MIRROR

Ronald Koeman will receive a pay-off of £10m after he was sacked mid-flight by Barcelona president Joan Laporta on the way back from Wednesday's defeat by Rayo Vallecano.

Former England rugby union star James Haskell has abandoned his plans for a career in MMA and will instead try his hand at becoming a stand-up comedian.

THE GUARDIAN

The Premier League has agreed to meet Amnesty for talks over a new owners' test in the wake of Newcastle's turbulent Saudi takeover.

DAILY RECORD

Henrik Larsson could remain as part of Barcelona's backroom staff If Xavi Hernandez takes over as manager despite the likelihood of him bringing multiple members of Al-Sadd staff with him.