Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer speculation from Saturday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Tottenham could let Dele Alli leave the club as soon as January and there is likely to be interest in the England midfielder from Newcastle United.

Jose Mourinho is plotting a double defensive swoop on Manchester United to try and bring Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot to AS Roma.

Manchester United are looking at other options as possible replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as first choice Antonio Conte's "abrasive" nature is causing the board concern.

Reports in Spain suggest Real Madrid are planning a summer swoop for both Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland.

Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona are the only clubs Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly would be interested in joining.

John Terry has been supported in the betting to become the next Newcastle manager and is now in the top five in the market.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona want to get rid of on loan Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong after only two months and could cancel their loan agreement in January to make room for a different signing.

Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek has engaged a new agent to secure his exit from Old Trafford.

DAILY MIRROR

Days off are a thing of the past for Newcastle United players with caretaker boss Graeme Jones taking the opposite approach to Steve Bruce.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United want a British manager to take over if they decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers their No 1 target.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reported to be keen on playing for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, by when he will be 41 years old.

DAILY EXPRESS

Alexandre Lacazette has reportedly made a decision to leave Arsenal at the end of his contract, with reports in Spain hinting that Atletico Madrid will finally sign the player they have long been linked with.

Super agent Jorge Mendes is pushing for his client Gennaro Gattuso to become Newcastle's next manager, according to reports in Italy.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Former Italy manager Arrigo Sacchi says Liverpool's team is a "masterpiece" without any real superstars but feels Manchester United look like they are "thrown together on the pitch."

THE TIMES

Eddie Jones' decision to axe defence coach John Mitchell last year came after the now Wasps coach went to watch son Daryl play cricket for Middlesex against the head coach's orders.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers and Celtic target Siriki Dembele is unlikely to be allowed to leave Peterborough in January and could instead sign a pre-contract agreement to move next summer.