Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Premier League clubs could invoke an "anyone but Newcastle" transfer policy, such is the anger at their takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Liverpool are keen to make a triple transfer in January with Marcelo Brozovic, Arnaut Danjuma and Gleison Bremer on their radar as replacements for key players heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Eddie Howe wants to make Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey his first signing as Newcastle United manager.

Newcastle are looking to add Michael Edwards to their backroom staff now the Liverpool transfer guru has announced he will leave the Anfield club at the end of the season.

West Ham and Newcastle are set to go head to head in a battle for the signature of Marseille's Croatia centre-back Duje Caleta-Car, previously a target for Liverpool.

THE TIMES

Aston Villa hope to name Steven Gerrard as their new manager in the next 48 hours after agreeing a £3m compensation package with Rangers.

DAILY EXPRESS

Aston Villa will push to recruit Rangers assistants Gary McAllister and Michael Beale should they agree terms to make Steven Gerrard their new manager.

Arsenal are ready to revive their interest in RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams, with the revelation in Germany he can be signed for £34m because of a clause in his contract.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Giovanni van Bronckhorst could be a candidate to take over as Rangers head coach if Steven Gerrard leaves the club for Aston Villa.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson wants to leave the club if he is unable to oust David de Gea from the No 1 shirt.

Saul Niguez hopes the international break is just what he needs to revive his Chelsea loan spell.

West Ham are ready to make a move for Giovanni Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego, after a series of impressive displays on loan with Hellas Verona.

Karim Benzema will remain available for France selection even if he is found guilty over a sex tape blackmail charge against former team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

Bayern Munich have sent scouts to watch prolific West Brom striker Reyes Cleary.

Super agent Jorge Mendes is keen to add Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho to his stable and set him up with a move to Liverpool.

Antonio Conte has banned ketchup and mayonnaise from the Tottenham training ground canteen as he was disappointed with the squad's conditioning when he took over earlier this month.

DAILY MIRROR

Edinson Cavani and Raheem Sterling are on Barcelona's transfer shortlist as they try to improve their squad for new head coach Xavi in January.

Chelsea have stopped talks with Andreas Christensen over a new contract after "goalposts changed" during discussions with the defender's representatives.

Jack Rodwell has agreed a move to Australia to try and salvage his career, and he is set to join Western Sydney Wanderers on a two-year deal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

A delegation of Yorkshire staff wrote to the county's board last month to complain that they had failed to stand up to Azeem Rafiq's "one man mission to bring down the club" and question the spinner's past behaviour.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are increasingly confident Brendan Rodgers will be their next manager thanks to a clause in his contract applying to clubs in the Champions League.

Antonio Conte is reported to have asked Tottenham to bring Gareth Bale back to the club in January for a second loan spell.

Mino Raiola has revealed teenager Mohamed Ihatteren, currently on loan at Sampdoria from Juventus, wants to retire from football at the age of 19 because of mental health problems.

Newcastle are planning to beat Manchester United to the signature of Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier in January.

THE GUARDIAN

World Rugby are being urged to hand 2027 World Cup hosting rights to Australia despite what is expected to be a much more lucrative offer from the United States.