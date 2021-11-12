Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Barcelona could make an offer to Atletico Madrid for midfielder Saul Niguez if he is recalled from a loan spell with Premier League side Chelsea in January.

Paulo Fonseca is not giving up on his dream of managing in the Premier League despite missing out on roles at Tottenham and Newcastle.

Paris Saint-Germain are reported to be spending an eye-popping £256m a year on wages.

Real Madrid are interested in making a January move for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who could be available for £52m.

Valencia are considering an approach to Wolves for Adama Traore according to reports in Spain.

Wesley Sneijder's 15-year-old son Jessey has signed his first professional contract with Dutch side FC Utrecht.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers will open talks with Giovanni van Bronckhorst about their managerial vacancy on Saturday.

DAILY MAIL

David Moyes' hopes of signing a new striker for West Ham in January are being undermined by Michail Antonio's excellent form as his main targets all want regular starting roles.

Amanda Staveley is set to hand new Newcastle boss Eddie Howe a £200m transfer war chest to spend over the next three years without breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

Gareth Southgate could close in on the £6m that Fabio Capello earned as England manager if he is able to guide the country to World Cup glory.

Marcus Rashford has been training with Manchester United's U18 players during the international break to try and increase his fitness levels after withdrawing from the England squad.

DAILY EXPRESS

Karim Adeyemi's agent is reported to be shopping his client to Barcelona in a blow to Liverpool, who had hoped to secure the highly-rated RB Salzburg striker's signature.

Hakim Ziyech wants to quit Chelsea in January, with reports in Germany hinting that Borussia Dortmund want to bring the winger to the Bundesliga.

DAILY MIRROR

Teden Mengi looks likely to be granted a loan move by Manchester United in January, with Derby expected to be among those interested in the defender.

Ousmane Dembele fell foul of new Barcelona boss Xavi and faces being fined for arriving three minutes late for a pre-training get together on Friday.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

An investigation has revealed Muslim cricket fans are being put off going to watch Yorkshire play due to their inaction during Azeem Rafiq's racism case.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal hope that Takehiro Tomiyasu's positive start to life at the Emirates will help them in their efforts to sign another player from Bologna - Sweden midfielder Mattias Svanberg.

Manchester United are forcing goalkeeper Dean Henderson to stay at the club in January because of injury and performance fears about current No 1 David de Gea, who struggled during the second half of the 2020-21 season.

THE TIMES

The Football Association is braced for a 20% reduction in income from overseas TV rights for FA Cup games because of the pandemic and the collapse of the rights market in China.

The Premier Golf League, the British-based group behind plans for a new super league, have written to Rory McIlroy for help after being thwarted in their efforts to sit down with PGA Tour chiefs.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic and Rangers are both interested in Newcastle United's teenage midfielder Joe White, who will be out of contract at the end of the season.