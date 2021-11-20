Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Zinedine Zidane is the man being lined up by Manchester United to replace under-pressure manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester City have no interest in loaning Raheem Sterling out in January and will not let the England forward leave until they have a replacement.

Eric Dier says Tottenham training sessions have become more gruelling since Antonio Conte's arrival and are much more like those run by Mauricio Pochettino.

Birmingham City have rejected an enquiry from former Watford owner Laurence Bassini to buy the debt-ridden Championship club.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United plan to place Darren Fletcher in interim charge of first-team affairs if a decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is made.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Newcastle will step up their interest in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic but could become embroiled in an auction with other Premier League clubs.

Sergio Aguero is set to announce his retirement from professional football in the next few days, with the Barcelona striker taking medical advice to quit because of a heart problem.

Manchester United will have to pay £7.5m in severance pay should they decide to remove Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from his role as manager.

Chelsea are not planning to loan out Hakim Ziyech in January but they would reportedly listen to permanent offers to the forward, who has failed to make a significant impact in the Premier League.

Manchester United are hoping to sign Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer from Barcelona once his contract expires next summer.

Steven Gerrard's first aim as Aston Villa boss is to find a new left-back to compete with current incumbent Matt Targett.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Long-term Liverpool target Jeremy Doku's father has admitted that his son could be on the move in January, although it appears a deal with Barcelona is off the table because of their financial issues.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Leeds United are keeping tabs on Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley and could make a move for the midfielder in January.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Manchester United are ready to loan out young forward Amad Diallo for 18 months to a club in Europe.

THE OBSERVER

Football faces being rocked by a new racism scandal after black and Asian referees revealed the scale of abuse and prejudice they claim is holding them back from reaching the highest levels of the game.

The ECB has been urged to launch a national inquiry into racism at all levels of cricket after a tumultuous week for the sport.