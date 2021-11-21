Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United have contacted Brendan Rodgers about becoming their new boss and are prepared to pay £8m in compensation to land the Leicester chief.

Zinedine Zidane has rejected the chance to become Manchester United manager and could take over at Paris Saint-Germain if Mauricio Pochettino quits for Old Trafford.

Crisis club Derby County are a staggering £83m in debt and anxiously awaiting a saviour with their bank accounts at worryingly low levels.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure from Manchester United means the club has now spent £38m on sacking managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.

Tyson Fury has given Dillian Whyte a three-month deadline to get his legal row with the WBC sorted and secure their big domestic showdown.

DAILY MIRROR

Old Trafford icon Sir Alex Ferguson is "leading the charge" for Mauricio Pochettino to be appointed as Manchester United's next manager despite Zinedine Zidane being favourite for the role.

DAILY MAIL

Mauricio Pochettino is ready to quit Paris Saint-Germain straight away and take over as Manchester United boss.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reported to have rejected the chance to revamp his coaching staff before being sacked by Manchester United.

Manchester United want to bring James McAtee, who spent part of his youth career with the club, back from Manchester City, while Everton are also keen on the teenager.

Newcastle want to make Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks one of their key signings in January.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle all want Aaron Ramsey, with the Wales midfielder seemingly on his way out of Juventus in January.

DAILY EXPRESS

Laurent Blanc could be handed the managerial reins at Manchester United on a temporary basis while they wait to secure one of their main targets next summer.

Brendan Rodgers called a meeting with Leicester City players to discuss links with the vacancy at Manchester United and is said to have reiterated his commitment to the Foxes.

Manchester United players are reported to be "furious" with the way Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking was dealt with by the club.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Azeem Rafiq is facing an ECB investigation over the exchange of messages with another cricketer in which he used antisemitic slurs.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are ready to sign loan star Jota on a permanent deal by exercising the £6.5m option which was part of the transfer agreement with Benfica last summer.

Sparta Prague are in turmoil ahead of their crucial Europa League clash with Rangers on Thursday after an overwhelming 4-0 domestic defeat at the hands of Slovacko.