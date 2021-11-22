Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have already opened talks with Mauricio Pochettino about a mid-season move to Old Trafford and further discussions are expected when he is in the city this week with PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain players believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as the club's next head coach is "imminent".

THE SUN

Manchester United are said to be lining up a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as a replacement for Paul Pogba.

Arsenal risk losing Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer after putting talks over a new contract on hold until May.

Arsenal are on the trail of Romania U21 attacking midfielder Ianis Stoica, who plies his trade at home with FCSB.

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin stunned a lifetime Magpies fan by randomly giving him a £2,000 watch before Saturday's draw with Brentford.

Diogo Dalot is keen to take whatever chance he can to impress Michael Carrick while he remains in charge of Manchester United's first team.

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches has confirmed he is ready for another big-club move amid links with Liverpool and Arsenal.

Newcastle and Burnley are set to compete with Leeds for the signature of Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham are lining up a move for West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as a replacement for Hugo Lloris, whose contract expires in the summer.

Conor Gallagher is keen to return to Chelsea once his loan spell with Crystal Palace - impressive enough to lift him into the England squad - is over and is not putting himself in the shop window.

Everton legend Tony Hibbert is set to return to football by turning out for French 10th-tier side ES Louzy, near where the 40-year-old now runs a successful carp fishery.

Slovakian cycling great Peter Sagan was fined £4,000 for injuring a policeman while he was being arrested in Monaco last year for breaking a lockdown curfew.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Roman Abramovich will not end his three-year run of non-attendance at Chelsea games, despite being in London when the Blues face Juventus on Tuesday.

Fizzy drinks, sauces and puddings have all been banished from the canteen menu at Aston Villa since Steve Gerrard's arrival as manager.

A drunken rugby fan left a six-year-old boy in tears after vomiting on him during Wales' victory over Australia on Saturday, with authorities now pondering an alcohol clampdown at the Principality Stadium.

DAILY STAR

Real Madrid are targeting a surprise move for Chelsea and England attacking midfielder Mason Mount after reports that he is feeling "unappreciated" at Stamford Bridge.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United will have to pay Paris Saint-Germain around £10m in compensation to secure an immediate deal to make Mauricio Pochettino their next manager, a figure which would half by the summer of 2022.

Old Trafford chiefs also face another set of payouts, potentially running into the millions, to get rid of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's backroom team.

Fenway Sports Group are set to take their empire to above £6bn of net worth by securing a deal to buy the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins.

THE TIMES

Australia's cricket chiefs are agonising over whether to give disgraced former captain Steve Smith the vice-captaincy for the forthcoming Ashes series.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers great Richard Gough has slammed current skipper James Tavernier for leaving post-match duties after the Premier Sport Cup semi-final defeat by Hibs to fellow defender Connor Goldson.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen's Funso Ojo will have to serve a suspension for his controversial red card at Dundee United because rules will not allow the Scottish FA to overturn it.

John Souttar could be on his way out of Hearts at the end of the season with prolonged talks over a new deal seemingly not coming to a positive conclusion - he will be free to speak to other clubs from December 1.