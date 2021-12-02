Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are plotting a £60m move for Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer when it appears they will lose Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer.

Robert Lewandowski has, according to reports in Spain, told his agent to prioritise a summer move to Real Madrid.

Xavi has been given the go-ahead to boost his Barcelona squad in January,

THE TIMES

Edinson Cavani wants to leave Manchester United and join Barcelona when his contract expires next summer.

Avram Glazer has expanded his sports empire by purchasing a Twenty20 cricket franchise in the United Arab Emirates.

THE SUN

Cristiano Ronaldo could face questioning by investigators looking into Juventus' transfer dealings amid talk of a secret agreement over wages deferred at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reports in Spain claim Isco, a possible transfer target for Arsenal, has refused to warm up while on the subs' bench during Real Madrid's last three games.

Chelsea are battling with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Ajax for the signature of FC Copenhagen wonderkid Roony Bardghji.

Lionel Messi's four-star MiM Sitges Hotel has reportedly been ordered to be demolished after it was found not to meet city standards, with a court order pending.

DAILY MIRROR

Edinson Cavani is set to lead a six-man exodus at Manchester United as Ralf Rangnick begins his reign at Old Trafford.

Barcelona have issued a contract "ultimatum" to Ousmane Dembele, who is free to speak to overseas clubs in January and has been linked with a possible move to Manchester United.

Agents are worried that January could be a quiet month for transfers despite Newcastle United's new owners being likely to make some significant moves.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United's new owners are sure they will be able to bring in their targets in January and are yet to find any reluctance from rival clubs to deal with them.

Steve Redgrave is out of the running to become British Rowing's new performance director after he failed to make the final round of interviews.

DAILY STAR

Former West Ham striker Marlon Harewood has revealed he "could have been killed" by triad gangsters during a spell in Chinese football after some dressing room banter was misunderstood.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal have identified Benfica striker Darwin Nunez as a possible alternative to Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic as hopes of a move for the latter begin to wane.

Newcastle are targeting four English stars, including Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks and Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard, as part of their January squad rebuild.

Hasan Cetinkaya, the vice-president of Belgian Second Division club KV Westerlo, has revealed his dream to have close friend Eden Hazard play for the club before his retirement.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have become the first Scottish club to partner with the Football Business Academy after being praised for their "ambitious vision".

PSG wonderkid Xavi Simon appears unlikely to join Rangers despite reports in Spain linking him with the Ibrox club.