Cristiano Ronaldo holds Manchester United crisis talks - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Cristiano Ronaldo has held crisis talks with his agent Jorge Mendes about his future at Manchester United.

Paul Pogba has moved to dismiss reports he has been offered a new Manchester United deal worth £500,000-per-week.

Ralf Rangnick is stunned by the state he has found Man United in and is concerned by how badly his side are misfiring right now.

Juventus are on the brink of a dressing room meltdown after tensions boiled over on the pitch during their draw with Napoli, with rows between Matthijs de Ligt and Adrien Rabiot, and Federico Chiesa and Juan Cuadrado illustrating all is not well.

Lionel Messi could have an advantage over Mo Salah and Robert Lewandowski in the race for FIFA's The Best award, with the stars' achievements beyond August not being considered.

Non-league football club Chester face going out of business after they were told they may have breached Welsh coronavirus rules by playing in front of crowds.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Paul Pogba will return to full training in the coming week after getting the green light from the Manchester United doctors.

Fulham have been dealt a transfer blow as Marseille have joined the race to sign their long-term £18m target Angelo Fulgini from Angers.

Wayne Rooney's Derby County are in crisis talks with the EFL as a fight with Middlesbrough and Wycombe threatens their survival bid.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Liverpool do not know how many senior players they will have available to face Shrewsbury - or whether Jurgen Klopp will be on the touchline.

Harry Maguire has admitted that Manchester United's players must take the blame for the crisis that has engulfed Old Trafford - not beleaguered boss Ralf Rangnick.

Marcus Rashford has praised a community who pulled him through one of his "lowest points" - by building a wall of love against a tide of hate.

Ralf Rangnick looks like he will be unable to lure Erling Haaland to Manchester United despite initial plans to do so.

Virgil Van Dijk has revealed how he put club before country last summer - and insisted that Liverpool will continue to come first.

Mikel Arteta has challenged Josh Kroenke to give him the required funds to "maximise" Arsenal's January transfer window.

THE OBSERVER

Novak Djokovic faced fresh controversy over his attempt to enter Australia to take part in the Open tennis tournament after pictures emerged on social media of his appearances at public events after a positive Covid test was recorded in mid-December, which allowed him an exemption from the country's strict Covid rules.

European rugby chiefs insist the remaining two rounds of pool fixtures will go ahead as planned later this month after confirming clubs and match officials would be granted the necessary exemptions from French travel restrictions.

SUNDAY TIMES

Paul Pogba has suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury and is unlikely to play for Manchester United for another six weeks.

The Premier League and EFL are expected to urge the government not to bring in draconian restrictions on sponsorship deals with betting firms when sports bodies meet the gambling minister Chris Philp next week.

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to sign Adama Traoré, with a view to converting the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger into a right wing back.

Unvaccinated sports stars were given the green light to play in France despite the imminent introduction of strict new Covid rules, in a move that could allow Novak Djokovic to play in the French Open.

Sam Billings is set to make his Test debut in the fifth Ashes Test at Hobart next week with neither Jonny Bairstow or Jos Buttler expected to be fit enough to keep wicket in the final match of the series.

SUNDAY MAIL

Rangers are set to ramp up negotiations with top target John Souttar this week - and could land the Hearts star now.

Vitesse Arnhem are ready to stand firm over Rangers target Danilho Doekhi this month and won't allow their 23-year-old captain to leave for anything less than £2million in January.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Hibs ace Martin Boyle has been offered a move to Saudi Arabia - and a £1million-a-year wage packet.

Shaun Maloney is ready to offer Norwich defender Rocky Bushiri a Hibs lifeline.

Celtic's new Japanese Bhoys could spark an unprecedented Far East cash bonanza in Scottish football, a top finance expert has claimed.