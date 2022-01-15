Christian Eriksen set for remarkable Premier League return - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Christian Eriksen is set for a remarkable return to the Premier League, seven months after a cardiac arrest very nearly claimed his life when playing for Denmark at Euro 2020. Eriksen has had approaches from several clubs in England's top flight and hopes to finalise a move to one by the end of the week.

Image: Christian Eriksen is a free agent after being released by Inter Milan

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United may have to move quickly to land Mauricio Pochettino this summer, with the Paris Saint-Germain manager sounded out by a Champions League rival about his availability at the end of the season

Rafael Benitez is on the brink of being sacked as Everton manager after his side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Norwich City.

Ottis Gibson, the former England fast bowling coach, is expected to be offered the Yorkshire head coach job as part of the club's overhaul after the Azeem Rafiq furore.

Sir Andrew Strauss has emerged as a surprise candidate to be the new chairman of the England & Wales Cricket gathering the support of senior figures within the governing body and county network.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Burnley are putting Belgium strikers Christian Benteke and Divock Origi top of their emergency hit list.

Arsenal's on-off pursuit of Fiorentina goal machine Dusan Vlahovic took another twist on Sunday night as talk in Italy claimed Arsenal still remain optimistic of putting a deal together for the 21-year-old.

Image: Arsenal are interested in signing Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic

Spanish giants Sevilla are ready to wait for Blackburn hitman Ben Brereton Diaz.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Anthony Martial faces the risk of disciplinary action after Ralf Rangnick said the Frenchman had not wanted to be part of Manchester United's squad for their 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

Newcastle are expected to make an offer to Atalanta for wing-back Robin Gosens.

Chelsea 'have made an opening offer of £33m' for Barcelona misfit Frenkie de Jong but they are set to face competition from Bayern Munich.

Diego Costa could be in line for a shock return to the Premier League, with Arsenal reportedly keeping tabs on the former Chelsea striker.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick faces yet another problem after learning that the Old Trafford board might not sanction any transfers this month, according to reports.

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Mohamed Salah is refusing to budge on his belief that he is worth £400,000-a-week to Liverpool.

Image: Mohamed Salah's current Liverpool contract expires in the summer of 2023

Manchester United have slapped a staggering £15m price-tag on Phil Jones.

Arsenal want to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona before snapping up Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic as his replacement.

Newcastle and West Ham are on a collision course over Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United's lack of urgency could see them lose out on signing Ralf Rangnick's prime target Amadou Haidara.

Inter Milan and Croatia star Ivan Perisic has emerged as a potential target for Chelsea, with the Serie A side considering offers rather than risk losing him for free in the summer.

SUNDAY MAIL

Leigh Griffiths could be without a club at the end of January after Celtic decided to terminate his contract.

Image: Leigh Griffiths' Celtic contract has reportedly been terminated

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is refusing to rule out a request to postpone the Old Firm derby at Parkhead.

Dundee are keen to bring Hibs playmaker Scott Allan back to Dens Park.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Rangers signing Hearts ace John Souttar is the transfer 'steal of the century', insists Craig Levein.

Willie Collum will no longer referee next month's Old Firm fixture, with Bobby Madden instead refereeing the match at Celtic Park.

Hearts could make a shock move for Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga.