Arsenal to make summer move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal are lining up a summer move for Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, according to reports.

Barcelona are reportedly expecting Ronald Araujo and Gavi to sign new deals in a major blow to Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Image: Arsenal reportedly want to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer

Liverpool are targeting a move for Argentine wonderkid Facundo Farias.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly plotting a transfer swoop for former loanee Moise Kean.

Manchester United scouts were reportedly in attendance to witness Benfica striker Darwin Nunez score a landmark goal on Tuesday.

Luis Diaz's dad says Tottenham missed out on signing his son because "they hesitated a lot".

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka reportedly rejected a sensational Deadline Day move to Manchester United.

Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations stars will all be rewarded with £64,000 each and will be given plots of land in Dakar and Diamniadio.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Aston Villa's 3-3 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea and Manchester United have joined several Premier League clubs in keeping tabs on Reims forward Hugo Ekitike, according to reports.

Ralf Rangnick is thought to be 'very interested' in bringing Manuel Akanji to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund - even if he will not coach him, according to reports in Germany.

DAILY MAIL

Everton have made Steve Hitchen their lead target to replace Marcel Brands as director of football.

Chelsea have reportedly made another contract extension offer to keep Antonio Rudiger at the club beyond the end of the season.

Anthony Martial has revealed that Juventus and Barcelona tried to sign him on loan from Manchester United - but the French striker only had eyes for Sevilla.

Image: Anthony Martial left Manchester United to join Sevilla on loan last month

DAILY MIRROR

Dusan Vlahovic's move to Juventus is under investigation with claims he broke Covid-19 protocols during his medical.

Arthur Melo has a new lease of life following his failed move to Arsenal, according to Juventus boss Max Allegri.

Manchester United have presented an offer to Barcelona contract rebel Ronald Araujo - but Chelsea are also in the race.

Youri Tielemans has emerged as a summer target of Manchester United.

Image: Could Youri Tielemans be on his way to Old Trafford this summer?

DAILY TELEGRAPH

A Football Association investigation into its referees' department has heard allegations that the most powerful man in English refereeing, David Elleray, bullied staff at the governing body and made inappropriate remarks - disclosures which may force the probe to widen its remit.

SCOTTISH SUN

Danilho Doekhi insists he remains "calm" about Rangers' interest in him.

Hearings for nine players from four different clubs who were cited for alleged betting offences have been postponed.