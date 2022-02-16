Man Utd's plans to appoint Mauricio Pochettino in doubt with Real Madrid interested - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE INDEPENDENT

Manchester United's plans to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager could be thrown into chaos with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez furious about their Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain and unhappy with Carlo Ancelotti's approach.

Image: Real Madrid are reportedly keen on replacing Carlo Ancelotti with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says Wilfred Ndidi is worth "much more" than £50m.

THE SUN

Newcastle United are lining up a £45m summer bid for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

RB Leipzig have reportedly set their price at £46m for Manchester United target Christopher Nkunku but PSG are also determined to sign him in the summer.

Chelsea are ready to go all-out to land their top defensive target Jules Kounde from Sevilla in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino had to see a doctor after believing he had broken his nose during celebrations of PSG's win over Real Madrid on Tuesday.

William Gallas is unsure Arsenal have the budget or pulling power to secure a strong replacement for either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette.

Real Madrid believe they have an agreement in place with Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland, according to reports.

Image: Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint Germain contract is due to expire in the summer

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly 'open to a Liverpool transfer offer' after his winner for Paris Saint-Germain over Real Madrid 'radically' changed his plans.

Lyon have hinted they could re-sign Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele if they win the Europa League.

Newcastle reportedly fear they will lose centre-back Fabian Schar on a free transfer this summer.

Arsenal and Tottenham have reportedly joined Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race to sign Stuttgart defender Borna Sosa.

Tottenham reportedly sent scouts to the Serie A clash between Fiorentina and Spezia as they eye more transfers in the summer.

Gerard Pique reportedly urged Barcelona not to renew Lionel Messi's contract last summer.

Image: Crystal Palace forward Ebereche Eze is a summer target for Newcastle United, according to The Sun

Arsenal's wage bill more than halved over the last year with the departures of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the chief contributors.

Ralf Rangnick has told Brandon Williams his future lies at Manchester United once his loan spell with Norwich City comes to an end.

Manchester City have demanded Chilean side Santiago City change their badge because of stark similarities with their own branding.

Newcastle director Amanda Staveley has claimed the club has not received any sponsorship payments from Mike Ashley's Sports Direct in three years.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are leading the race to sign AC Milan striker Rafael Leao, who is also being linked with Premier League rivals Wolves and Everton.

Image: Rafael Leao is being tracked by clubs in the Premier League

Chelsea players missed out on bonuses for the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup after failing to negotiate additional rewards for either competition at the start of the season.

Marcus Rashford has slammed reports in Germany as "made up" that Cristiano Ronaldo has fractured the Manchester United dressing room.

Newcastle United are hoping to make a third raid on Brighton by securing the services of their Academy chief John Morling.

Image: Marcus Rashford has hit back at reports of unrest in the Manchester United squad

Angry Reading fans surrounded the team bus after their goalless draw at relegation rivals Peterborough.

Xavi has leapt to the defence of Lionel Messi following the Paris Saint-Germain star's penalty miss against Real Madrid, insisting it is 'normal' for people to criticise the Argentine.

Arsenal will have the opportunity to revel in owner Stan Kroenke's euphoric Super Bowl triumph with the club planning a pre-season tour of the USA.

Bolton is down to the final two to host the Ryder Cup - with only local opposition and a rival bid from the London Club standing in its way.

DAILY MIRROR

Mario Balotelli appears set to join Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Pirlo and Patrick Vieira in an exclusive club as he edges closer to joining Serie A giants Juventus.

Roma are facing an investigation after consultant Gianpaolo Calvarese, himself a former referee, illegally confronted official Rosario Abisso after a controversial clash with Genoa earlier this month.

Former Cardiff City player Ibrahim Meite has been found guilty at Kingston Crown Court of stabbing a man in the back in September 2019 and will face sentencing at a later date.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham had two bids turned down for Blackburn teenager Ashley Phillips in January - but are expected to return with a bigger offer in the summer.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a move to sign Ajax winger Antony, who could potentially be joined by Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford should a move come to fruition.

THE GUARDIAN

Repeated heading and accidental head impacts in football cause changes to blood patterns in the brain, potentially interfering with signalling pathways, according to a study of players in Norway.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is willing "to become unemployed" and wait until the end of the season before deciding on his future, which could be at another Premier League club.

Arsenal are set to spend significant money on the Emirates Stadium this summer to avoid any potential issues with their nearly 16-year-old home stadium.

Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown wonders whether as many as seven more Championship clubs could be heading towards Financial Fair Play breaches.

Global rugby chiefs will meet next month to finalise plans for a 'world league' that would represent the biggest shake-up of the Test game in decades.

Image: Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United for free this summer

DAILY STAR

Darts world champion Gerwyn Price is planning to make his professional boxing debut on a card in Wales in April but needs to lose 10kg first.

THE TIMES

Brendan Rodgers has vowed to ignore the mounting criticism of his reign at Leicester City and defended his record since joining the club.

Image: Brendan Rodgers remains focused on the task at hand at Leicester

Joe Marler requested release from the England squad to play for Harlequins in the Gallagher Premiership against Wasps on Saturday, his club coach revealed yesterday.

South Africa are interested in joining the Six Nations from 2025 as the financial cost of the Covid-19 pandemic has made the competition's riches more alluring.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Mark McGhee is among the front-runners to take over from James McPake as Dundee manager.

Edinburgh City have banned a group of young fans from Ainslie Park after repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour.

DAILY RECORD

Gordon Strachan is helping Dundee choose their next manager following James McPake's dismissal.

THE SCOTSMAN

Dundee United have opened talks with midfielder Ian Harkes and goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist - a possible target for Rangers and Celtic - over new contracts.