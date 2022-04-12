Manchester United face player backlash over Paul Pogba contract offer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are facing a backlash from their squad for offering to make Paul Pogba the Premier League's highest-paid player.

Image: Paul Pogba can leave Manchester United for free this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has called the Manchester United forward "the most beautiful human being" after he smashed a phone out of a fan's hand.

Steven Gerrard has given his Aston Villa squad a frank assessment of their shortcomings after his biggest managerial defeat.

Granit Xhaka has vowed to win over Arsenal fans and revealed he will not leave the club until he wins "something special".

Barcelona and Arsenal have reportedly held talks about Brazilian centre-back Gabriel moving to Spain - and a swap deal of sorts is on the table too.

Manchester United outcast Andreas Pereira's proposed permanent move to Flamengo has reportedly collapsed.

Image: Arsenal's Granit Xhaka says he won't leave the club until he wins 'something special'

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United have agreed a three-year deal for Erik ten Hag to become their next manager with the move now "99 per cent" completed.

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin believes the sport is on the brink of a "seismic" transformation after revealing President Joe Biden has pledged his backing for the USA's World Cup bids.

Steve Borthwick, the Leicester Tigers head coach, has revealed he would be against the introduction of a 20-minute red card in rugby union, with Bristol and Sale directors of rugby Pat Lam and Alex Sanderson on Tuesday saying they would back the potential new trial.

Marcus North has withdrawn from the role of managing director of England men's cricket, leaving Rob Key as the heavy favourite to assume the job.

DAILY MAIL

Cristiano Ronaldo did his best to avoid the cameras as he skulked in the back of a car when leaving Manchester United training on Tuesday.

Pablo Mari insists he does not see his future at Arsenal and would like to stay in Italy beyond the end of the season.

Newcastle United are exploring a pre-season trip to the United States this summer.

Marcelo Bielsa's philosophy has earned many plaudits over the years, but Jesse Marsch has criticised the fabled Argentine for Leeds United's injury woes.

Chris Kirchner's offer to buy Derby County includes paying non-football creditors less than 10p in the pound, which would trigger a 15-point deduction next season.

Fulham are close to finalising the £7m signing of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon for next season.

Image: Potential new Derby owner Chris Kirchner met with the EFL on Tuesday

THE SUN

Tottenham are preparing a big security operation for their mini-tour of South Korea this summer due to Heung-Min Son's stardom in his home country.

Former Arsenal player Sokratis Papastathopoulos does not think ex-team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's dismissal from the club was the "correct choice".

Potential new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could reportedly miss out on top target Antony.

Barry Hearn says a mega fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury must happen within the next 18 months - or it may never take place at all.