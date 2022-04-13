Newcastle United 'increasingly hopeful' of signing Christian Eriksen this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Newcastle United are "increasingly hopeful" they will win the race to sign Christian Eriksen at the end of the season, with West Ham, Tottenham and current club Brentford also in the running.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reported to have vetoed Manchester United's decision to make Antonio Conte their new manager earlier this season.

Liverpool are ready to join the battle to sign Torino star Gleison Bremer, who is also wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to be offered the chance to resurrect his career in Italy, with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri wanting the midfielder to join Lazio.

Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all ready to step up their pursuit of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger this week.

West Ham star Manuel Lanzini has avoided a driving ban despite pleading guilty to driving his £73,000 Porsche without a valid licence or insurance.

Morocco want Laurent Blanc to lead them at the World Cup in Qatar in November as rumours continue to swirl over the future of current boss Vahid Halilhodzic.

Tyson Fury could weigh in heavier than he has ever fought at for his grudge match against Dillian Whyte.

Chris Rock's younger brother Kenny has challenged Will Smith to a Celebrity Boxing match in June in the wake of his infamous slap at the Oscars.

DAILY MAIL

PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt expects Ajax to recover quickly from the loss of Erik ten Hag, should he be confirmed as Manchester United's next manager.

DAILY EXPRESS

The summer sale of Darwin Nunez, a target for multiple Premier League teams including Manchester United, could see Benfica pass the £1 billion mark in player sales in the last decade.

Manchester United have already held talks over a deal to sign River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to reports in South America.

DAILY MIRROR

Police were forced to intervene in an ugly brawl involving Manchester City star Jack Grealish following the ill-tempered end to their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Alvaro Morata is said to have given a "sharp no" to Arsenal after the Premier League club doubled down on their attempt to sign the Atletico Madrid striker, who is on loan at Juventus.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The University of Brighton women's football team have condemned "disgraceful and tasteless" social media abuse aimed at their transgender goalkeeper Blair Hamilton after she was called up to the English Universities' women's squad.

Bath are weighing up a move from their luxurious training base at Farleigh House because it lacks the facilities of Premiership rival clubs' recently-built performance centres and risks the club being left behind.

THE TIMES

Three out of the four bidders to buy Chelsea are not planning to load any debt onto the Premier League club if their offers prove successful.

A key sponsor has withdrawn his support for a women's National Road Series event in protest against British Cycling suspending its policy on trans athletes.

THE SCOTSMAN

Hibernian are considering a move for Swindon striker Harry McKirdy but have a long list of potential attacking acquisitions to work through this summer.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Lennon admitted the atmosphere "felt like Celtic Park" after his new side Omonia Nicosia reached the semi-finals of the Cypriot Cup by beating AEL Limassol on away goals.

Ukraine are in talks to face France in a friendly to set themselves up for their World Cup playoff semi-final clash with Scotland.

Rangers are reported to be one of three teams - Norwich and Swansea being the others - who are interested in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.