Manchester United could enquire about Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante availability - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United are keen to find out whether Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante might be available this summer as they look to strengthen their options in that area.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Frenkie de Jong's exit from Barcelona could have moved a step closer after the club agreed a deal to sign Valencia's Carlos Soler, according to reports in Spain.

Newcastle United have been quoted a fee of more than £40m for winger Moussa Diaby by his Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool are demanding a £15m fee from Bournemouth if they want to make their loan deal for Nat Phillips permanent.

Vincent Kompany will prioritise a move for Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis if, as expected, he is confirmed as the new head coach of Burnley. Celtic are also interested in the England U21 player.

Image: Man City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a transfer target this summer

Fulham and Middlesbrough are set to battle for the signature of Coventry forward Viktor Gyokeres.

Derby County have issued a hands-off warning to clubs interested in Nathan Byrne after triggering an automatic one-year contract extension.

Sunderland are set to offer play-off hero Anthony Patterson a new contract.

Crystal Palace could loan out teenager Luke Plange again next season with Championship club Coventry City interested in the 19-year-old former Derby player.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Manchester United fear they are being priced out of a move for Darwin Nunez as Benfica want a fee in excess of £100m for the striker.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Jose Mourinho hopes Paulo Dybala will opt to stay in Italy with AS Roma rather than move to the Premier League with Manchester United or Tottenham.

Thomas Tuchel will meet with Conor Gallagher to talk about the midfielder's Chelsea future but is reportedly still unsure whether to keep him at Stamford Bridge next season.

Image: Conor Gallagher had a superb loan season at Crystal Palace

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Chelsea CEO Guy Laurence is set to step down after Todd Boehly's £4.25bn takeover of the club is completed, leaving another leading position to be filled.

West Ham and Southampton have joined the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg's £12m-rated striker Junior Adamu, who is also being chased by Ajax, Hertha Berlin and RB Leizpig.

Moeen Ali has told new England Test coach Brendon McCullum he would be willing to come out of retirement and he could be joined by close friend Adil Rashid in making himself available.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Erik ten Hag is considering using Marcus Rashford as an out-and-out striker if he us unable to secure a new 'No 9' for Manchester United this summer.

Image: Marcus Rashford could be part of Erik ten Hag's plans for next season

Leicester City are keen on Manchester United midfielder James Garner after his impressive loan spell with Championship play-off finalists Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham are one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on right-back Nordi Mukiele, who has already decided to leave RB Leipzig this summer.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip's brother and pregnant wife were among those forced to flee when tear gas was used on fans outside the Stade de France before their Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Barcelona believe they are in pole position to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and could use Francisco Trincao as a bargaining tool.

Arsenal are targeting Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco as Mikel Arteta looks for left-back support for Kieran Tierney.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen are set for a transfer windfall from the sale of Scott McKenna if Nottingham Forest secure promotion to the Premier League on Sunday.