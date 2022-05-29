Manchester United to give Erik ten Hag £120m for a squad overhaul - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Erik ten Hag will have £120m to spend on Manchester United's squad this summer but could increase that by offloading the likes of Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Ivan Perisic's arrival at Tottenham could spell the end of Steven Bergwijn's time in north London, although a move to Ajax could now be off the cards with admirer Erik ten Hag having left for Manchester United.

RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku says he could stay with the Bundesliga club but has admitted it would be a dream for him to become a Paris Saint-Germain player.

THE TIMES

Gambling reforms planned by the Government are set to be watered down, meaning shirt sponsorships by bookmakers and other gambling companies will continue to be allowed.

THE SUN

Arsenal and Newcastle United's hopes of signing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz have been given a boost after he turned down a new contract offer made by the Serie A club.

Aurelien Tchouameni has revealed he "likes" both Real Madrid and Liverpool as competition heats up to sign the in-demand Monaco midfielder.

Benfica are keen on signing Arsenal's out-of-favour goalkeeper Bernd Leno, but are quibbling over the Premier League side's meagre £8.5m valuation of the Germany international.

Image: Bernd Leno is set to leave Arsenal this summer

Barcelona face a tougher task in their pursuit of Leeds forward Raphinha with a price tag of £40m likely now the Elland Road club avoided relegation from the Premier League.

Juventus have offered Angel di Maria a one-year contract to join them on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Leeds United hope to benefit from Huddersfield's failure to reach the Premier League by signing midfielder Lewis O'Brien for around £10m, but their Yorkshire rivals are planning to offer him a new contract.

Real Sociedad have released former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj and Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal.

QPR are the latest club to shortlist Aston Villa assistant boss Michael Beale for their managerial vacancy, with Steven Gerrard's right-hand man also wanted by Blackburn Rovers.

DAILY STAR

Daniel Garner, a professional golfer, has been given a three-year football banning order after being found guilty of making Nazi salutes during a West Ham Europa League game.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea secured a £15m windfall when Eden Hazard's Real Madrid won the Champions League even though their former star, whose move to Spain included a contract clause, played only 83 minutes during the entire competition because of injury.

DAILY MIRROR

Image: Could Romelu Lukaku leave Chelsea this summer?

Romelu Lukaku has, according to reports in Italy, split from his agent in an attempt to push through a transfer away from Chelsea.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer says his wife was mugged and his son attacked during chaotic scenes at the Champions League final in Paris.

Liverpool are looking to boost their transfer coffers by £30m by selling defenders Nat Phillips and Neco Williams this summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Keith Hackett does not believe Jon Moss is the right man to be put in charge of Premier League referees next season and described his performance in the Championship playoff final as "frankly poor".

DAILY RECORD

Aaron Ramsey's time with Juventus could be coming to an end, with reports in Italy claiming the Serie A club might even pay off the remainder of his contract to allow him to become a free agent.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen have reportedly agreed terms to make Albania international midfielder Ylber Ramadani their first summer signing.

THE SCOTSMAN

Aberdeen will bank £1m as part of Scott McKenna's transfer to Nottingham Forest after their promotion to the Premier League on Sunday.