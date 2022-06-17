Manchester United and Barcelona are £17m apart on their Frenkie de Jong valuations - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United are still keen to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, but the two clubs remain around €20m (£17.2m) apart in their valuations of the Netherlands midfielder.

Premier League players will face unprecedented workloads amid the frantic rush to squeeze in fixtures before the World Cup starts in November.

Steph Houghton was visibly angry and extremely upset after being told by manager Sarina Wiegman she was not going to be part of the England squad for this summer's European championships.

Christian Horner has called the FIA's move to ban porpoising in Formula One "very unfair", suggesting that other teams should not be punished for Mercedes' failure to control the violent bouncing motion of their cars.

DAILY MAIL

Watford's £20m-rated forward Emmanuel Dennis is on Everton's list of targets this summer if Richarlison leaves the club before the end of the transfer window.

Image: Watford's Emmanuel Dennis celebrates

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has revealed that he and his team-mates mocked Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah before and after their Champions League final victory over the Reds last month.

THE SUN

Fulham are set to complete the £7m signing of forward Manor Solomon from Shakthar Donetsk.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has backed "suffering" Gerard Pique and confirmed he is not retiring from football.

DAILY MIRROR

Jurrien Timber is set to become the latest Manchester United transfer target to reject the club with the Netherlands international expected to stay at Ajax this summer.

Tottenham remain hopeful of tying down Harry Kane to a new contract this summer but they are still on the hunt for a new striker - and have now been given renewed hope of signing Everton forward Richarlison.

Mason Greenwood is due to face a hearing in closed courts next week as police seek to extend his bail amid an ongoing investigation.

Arsenal have had an opening bid rejected for Gabriel Jesus but are still confident of agreeing a deal with Manchester City.

Image: Gabriel Jesus celebrates his goal (AP)

THE GUARDIAN

A global alliance of gymnasts will demand the sport's governing body and the International Olympic Committee make major reforms to prevent further shocking abuse scandals.

A major change to the regulations on concussion management will be announced next week, with World Rugby ready to extend the compulsory stand-down period for affected players to 12 days with effect from 1 July.

DAILY RECORD

Sevilla have reportedly prepared an opening bid as they look to land Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Partick Thistle could land Cole McKinnon on loan from Rangers.

Rangers are braced to get summer bids for goalkeeper Robby McCrorie.