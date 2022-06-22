Raheem Sterling to only leave Manchester City if guaranteed first-team football - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Michael Edwards, the architect of Liverpool's recent successes in the transfer market, is among the options being considered by Chelsea to become their new sporting director.

Raheem Sterling will only consider leaving Manchester City if he is able to play regular first-team football at a club that are competing for the Champions League and the biggest domestic trophies.

Eight medical professionals will stand trial over alleged criminal negligence that caused Diego Maradona to die in bed while receiving post-surgery care.

DAILY MAIL

Former Barcelona director Toni Freixa has slammed his former club's attempts to sell fans 'smoke' as he warned them big-money signings will not arrive at the Nou Camp this summer.

Newcastle could have to sell their prized asset Allan Saint-Maximin in a bid to raise funds and offset their spending - with the Magpies struggling to offer the frustrated Frenchman a greater wage, leaving Premier League rivals such as Tottenham and Chelsea on alert.

THE SUN

Chelsea transfer target Ousmane Dembele has reportedly told Barcelona boss Xavi that he would like to stay at the Nou Camp.

Arsenal fear they could be left stuck with flop Nicolas Pepe this summer.

Brandon Williams can leave Manchester United for £10m as the defender is deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Chelsea players have urged boss Thomas Tuchel to make a £50m transfer move for 'fiery' Everton striker Richarlison to replace Romelu Lukaku.

Gareth Bale has lifted Cardiff's hopes of a sensational move to home-town club after a chance meeting with Steve Morison.

Crystal Palace are set to win the race for Derby's 18-year-old winger Malcolm Ebiowei over Manchester United and Monaco.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi has confirmed Mauricio Pochettino's exit from the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered to pay for damage to the home hit by his £1.7m Bugatti Veyron.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Lord's has banned alcohol-packed hampers for T20 spectators in a move to make the so-called "home of cricket" more appealing to a diverse audience.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal have reportedly offered Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus a contract worth around £264,000-a-week to move to the Emirates.

Manchester United are reportedly open to offers of just £20m for Anthony Martial - but accept even that fee may deter suitors.

Manchester United appear to be in pole position to sign Christian Eriksen thanks to Tottenham's decision to pull out of the race.

Arsenal have been touted with a move for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans for the majority of the opening exchanges of the summer transfer window - but the deal is now in doubt with Mikel Arteta putting his faith in Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Manchester United might have fresh hope of completing a deal for Ajax starlet Jurrien Timber after all with his agent in Manchester.

THE GUARDIAN

Five members of Eritrea's U20 women's team who escaped after playing in a tournament in Uganda last year remain in hiding.

Two competitors at the Eastbourne International, Diego Schwartzman and Pedro Martínez, have had expensive belongings stolen from their hotel rooms while they were competing at the tournament.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal are ready to shelve a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer after having second thoughts about the Everton star.

Tottenham are ready to rival Arsenal in the race for Raphinha - but both clubs could miss out on the Leeds star.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly concerned about a lack of transfer activity from Manchester United and could even leave the club before the end of the window.

DAILY EXPRESS

Nottingham Forest have found a breakthrough in talks to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan.

SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen want to add Liam Boyce to their summer signing spree - but face competition for the Hearts hitman from Ipswich.

Manchester United are in talks with former Kilmarnock and Ross County goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

DAILY RECORD

Argentinian Alexandro Bernabei is set to arrive in Scotland before the end of the week to complete his medical ahead of signing a five-year deal at Celtic, according to a report in his homeland.

Celtic have been joined in the race to sign Connor Barron from Aberdeen with two Serie A clubs tracking the Scotland U21s star.

Fenerbahce are set to battle Celtic for Vinicius Souza's signature.