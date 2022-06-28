Chelsea fight 11th-hour Barcelona attempt to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Chelsea are fighting an 11th-hour attempt from Barcelona to sign Raphinha.

Manchester United are looking to hijack Arsenal's bid to land Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea have turned to Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in their search for a new central defender

Jack Wilshere could return to Arsenal in an academy coaching role after reportedly discussing the possibility with the club's academy manager Per Mertesacker.

Brentford are set to beat interest from rival Premier League clubs to win the race to sign Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard looks set to miss out on a reunion with ex-Liverpool team-mate Luis Suarez who appears to be closing in on a transfer to River Plate.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham are making progress in talks with Villarreal over a €40m+ add-ons deal to sign Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma.

Frenkie de Jong is now open to joining Manchester United from Barcelona, in a significant development in Erik ten Hag's pursuit of the midfielder.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona.

Aston Villa are pushing forward in their efforts to sign Liverpool defender Joe Gomez this summer

DAILY MAIL

Lewis Hamilton faces possible expulsion from the British Grand Prix as the row over wearing jewellery in the cockpit reaches boiling point.

SCOTTISH SUN

Christopher Jullien is on the verge of joining Budesliga side Schalke.