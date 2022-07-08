Chelsea pushing to re-sign Nathan Ake from Man City - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Manchester City over a deal to bring central defender Nathan Ake back to the club.

A group of eight former footballers are calling for Staffordshire police to open a new investigation into allegations of "historical sexual, physical and mental abuse" at Stoke City.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are edging closer to the double signing of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and winger Antony with both players keen on the move to Old Trafford.

DAILY MIRROR

Naby Keita and Diogo Jota are next in line for new Liverpool contracts after Joe Gomez secured his Anfield future on Thursday.

Manchester United have joined Ajax in the race to sign striker Brian Brobbey from RB Leipzig.

Erik ten Hag has introduced a series of hardline measures to bring back unity and discipline at Manchester United with players warned they will be exiled for leaking information and dropped if they are late for training or team meetings.

Leeds are prepared to pay a club record £31.6m to sign Belgium striker Charles de Ketelaere.

Nottingham Forest are poised to land Neco Williams and Omar Richards in a £25m-plus double full-back swoop.

Steven Fletcher is heading back to his native Scotland to join Dundee United.

THE SUN

Image: Chelsea are interested in Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt has placed talks with Chelsea on hold, according to reports, as he waits for an official offer to come in from his preferred destination Bayern Munich.

FIFA is set to confirm alcohol will not be on sale to supporters during games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder has emerged as a serious contender to replace Cristiano Ronaldo should the Manchester United forward leave the club for a second time this summer.

Chelsea are set to open talks with Reece James over a new contract amid interest in the England defender from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Arsenal have reportedly made an offer for Lille and Kosovo winger Edon Zhegrova, a player being dubbed as the "new Eden Hazard".

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is "pushing" the club's new owners to pull out the stops and sign PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe for a fee of just over £50m.

Barcelona are waiting on a response from Bayern Munich after making a reported £34m offer for striker Robert Lewandowski.

Image: Could Luis Suarez be set to return to the Premier League?

Premier League clubs have been placed on red alert after Luis Suarez confirmed a deal to play in Argentina with River Plate has collapsed.

Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith is wanted by a number of Sky Bet Championship clubs including Luton Town and Millwall.

THE INDEPENDENT

Rory McIlroy has urged officials from the LIV Tour and PGA Tour to hold peace talks to avoid splitting golf into pieces.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea have emerged as serious rivals to Manchester United in the race for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and are willing to include Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta in a more complex swap deal.

Image: Could Chelsea snatch Frenkie de Jong from under the nose of Man Utd?

Gabriel Jesus wants to "win everything" at Arsenal and hopes to emulate Gunners legend Thierry Henry.

Wolves forward Fabio Silva is set to joins Belgian club Anderlecht on a season-long loan.

Rangers Joe Aribo will have a medical ahead of his move to Southampton for £6m plus add-ons and a sell-on fee.

Watford are signing Barcelona forward Rey Manaj.

Norwich are in talks to sign 23-year-old midfielder Gabriel Sara from Sao Paulo.

The England team's diversity adviser Edleen John is set to leave her role as one of the FA's most senior executives following a damning investigation into claims she bullied colleagues.

The ECB are taking control of registering players' agents amid growing fears of corruption due to the rapid growth of lucrative franchise leagues.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Wimbledon is facing pressure to rethink its dress code after being accused of turning a blind eye to the anxiety of female players face at having to compete in traditional white dress while on their periods.

Sharron Davies has launched an extraordinary attack on the Rugby Football Union for having not already banned transgender women from playing women's rugby.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Karamoko Dembele hopes to show Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou what he is missing after securing a move to France with Ligue 1 club Brest.

Rangers are set to make a move for Wales international Tom Lawrence, who is a free agent after leaving Derby County.

DAILY RECORD

MK Dons are on the trail of Rangers winger Josh McPake, who has played a starring role in the early stages of the Ibrox club's pre-season campaign.