Papers: Man Utd keeping tabs on Brentford striker Ivan Toney - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Ivan Toney and could make a move for the Brentford striker.

Manchester United are said to have not made a bid for PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, despite previous reports to the contrary.

Arsenal new boy Fabio Vieira has admitted he prefers playing as a number 10, even though he has occupied a number of different roles in the past.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Sevilla are set to reignite previous interest in Ben Brereton Diaz but are only prepared to play £10m for the Chile and Blackburn striker.

Anthony Elanga says Manchester United were not fit enough last season and has praised the impact Erik ten Hag has had since taking charge at Old Trafford.

Wayne Rooney is considering handing Phil Jones the chance to join him at DC United.

Everton have seen a swoop for Maxwel Cornet snubbed by Burnley - because it was a 'loan with a view' bid.

Former Everton loanee Djibril Sidibe is targeting a return to the Premier League after his contract at Monaco expired.

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has emerged as a target for Turkish side Fenerbahce - with the defender not part of Mikel Arteta's plans this season.

Southampton want £40m for right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

Crystal Palace will sell Christian Benteke if the right offer comes in.

Liverpool's forgotten man Ben Davies is in the middle of a transfer war - with Vincent Kompany's Burnley joining the hunt.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has reiterated his earlier insistence that he does not need Cristiano Ronaldo at the club this summer.

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Ruben Neves in case their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong fails.

Kalidou Koulibaly has revealed that Edouard Mendy and Jorginho convinced him to sign for Chelsea.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Ilkay Gundogan will miss Manchester City's pre-season tour of the United States because he has only received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has warned unvaccinated stars he would think twice before signing them.

West Ham are waiting for a response from Lille after making a £32.5m bid for midfielder Amadou Onana.

Kalidou Koulibably has been hailed as a "top" signing by none other than former Chelsea captain John Terry.

Leeds United want more than £35m to sell Jack Harrison amid interest from Newcastle United.

INDEPENDENT

Harry Maguire is determined to bounce back from a disappointing season where the Manchester United captain admits his career took a "setback".

SUNDAY RECORD

Calvin Bassey has been left out of Rangers' squad for their friendly with Blackpool as edges closer towards the Ibrox exit door.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers will launch a bid for Liverpool's Ben Davies as Calvin Bassey's replacement.