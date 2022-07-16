Bayern Munich on verge of signing Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement with Juventus to sign centre-back Matthijs de Ligt for a fee that could reach €80m (£68m).

THE MIRROR

Chelsea are growing increasingly confident of beating Barcelona to the signing of central defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

Thomas Tuchel belives Kalidou Koulibaly can be Chelsea's new Thiago Silva.

Mikel Arteta has admitted that the presence of the Amazon cameras were "demanding" after Arsenal were filmed throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

THE SUN

Manchester City will step up their bid for Brighton's Marc Cucurella to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko.

EFL clubs are set to see the cost of using floodlights double due to rising energy prices.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are working on a deal to bring Frenkie de Jong to the club and still remain hopeful of signing Ajax winger Antony.

DAILY STAR

Raheem Sterling has been caught on camera snubbing a fan who asked him to sign a Manchester City shirt after he signed for Chelsea.

Nani has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo has been avoiding his calls recently amid speculation about his future.

Manchester City youngster James Trafford has joked that he'll splash out on "more ice cream" after landing a bumper new deal with the Premier League champions.

DAILY MAIL

PSV are hoping to secure defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare to a new deal amid growing transfer interest from abroad.

Mikel Arteta believes Gabriel Jesus is the 'streetwise' striker Arsenal have been missing.

Rangers are closing on the signing of Liverpool defender Ben Davies.

DAILY RECORD

Aaron Mooy is closing in on a move to Celtic as a free agent.