Chelsea make £40m offer for Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe - Paper Talk

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea have made a £40m offer for Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe and are back in talks with Sevilla over Jules Kounde.

PSV are hoping to secure defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare to a new deal amid growing transfer interest from abroad.

Mikel Arteta believes Gabriel Jesus is the 'streetwise' striker Arsenal have been missing.

England hope to have head coach Sarina Wiegman back on the touchline for Wednesday's Euro 2022 quarter-final with Spain after her positive Covid test on Friday.

The Premier League is to introduce a multi-ball system for the forthcoming season with 10 match balls in use at each top-flight game in an attempt to speed up play and cut down on time-wasting.

Taking a knee is expected to be among the topics discussed between Premier League captains on a Zoom call a week on Thursday.

Napoli have asked about taking Chelsea 'keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan.

Armando Broja's move to West Ham is set to proceed as a loan with Chelsea reluctant to sell the striker

Leeds are signing 18-year-old forward Sonny Perkins, who left West Ham.

Nottingham Forest are close to a £10m agreement with Huddersfield Town for their midfielder Lewis O'Brien.

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest have made £10m bids for Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier.

Everton are making a revised bid for Burnley's Maxwel Cornet after their loan offer was rebuffed.

Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are keen on Aston Villa's £20m-rated Carney Chukwuemeka.

The man representing 185 rugby union players in a concussion lawsuit against the game's governing bodies has warned of a "ticking time-bomb" of early-onset dementia diagnoses and other neurological impairments.

THE MIRROR

Chelsea are growing increasingly confident of beating Barcelona to the signing of central defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

Thomas Tuchel belives Kalidou Koulibaly can be Chelsea's new Thiago Silva.

Mikel Arteta has admitted that the presence of the Amazon cameras were "demanding" after Arsenal were filmed throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

THE SUN

Manchester City will step up their bid for Brighton's Marc Cucurella to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Crystal Palace new boy Cheick Doucoure is at the heart of a blackmail scandal less than a week after joining the club.

EFL clubs are set to see the cost of using floodlights double due to rising energy prices.

THE GUARDIAN

Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement with Juventus to sign centre-back Matthijs de Ligt for a fee that could reach €80m (£68m).

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are working on a deal to bring Frenkie de Jong to the club and still remain hopeful of signing Ajax winger Antony.

DAILY STAR

Raheem Sterling has been caught on camera snubbing a fan who asked him to sign a Manchester City shirt after he signed for Chelsea.

Nani has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo has been avoiding his calls recently amid speculation about his future.

Manchester City youngster James Trafford has joked that he will splash out on "more ice cream" after landing a bumper new deal with the Premier League champions.

Rangers are closing on the signing of Liverpool defender Ben Davies.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England have managed to avoid picking up any fresh Covid infections in the aftermath of manager Sarina Wiegman's positive test.

England's future home Test series will be played mainly outside school holidays as the Hundred gets an unofficial three-week window in the new future tours programme.

DAILY RECORD

Aaron Mooy is closing in on a move to Celtic as a free agent.