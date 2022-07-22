Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward is open to joining Atletico Madrid - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Cristiano Ronaldo is open to joining Atletico Madrid but the club would need to sell a big-name player to make it happen, and even then supporters would need to be won over by someone who made them suffer for nine seasons in a Real Madrid shirt.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda believes that Cristiano Ronaldo could be heading to Atletico Madrid despite his former ties to Real Madrid

Alfred Schreuder has said he doesn't intend to sell any more key Ajax players this summer, and that he expects Manchester United target Antony to stay at the club.

Arsenal have offered Bukayo Saka a new long-term contract that would see him become one of the club's best-paid players.

West Ham have made a £12m offer for Eintracht Frankfurt left-winger Filip Kostic.

Leeds United are set to appoint former Borussia Dortmund assistant Rene Maric, 29 to Jesse Marsch's backroom staff.

Bournemouth are weighing up a move for Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore.

DAILY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo's plan to leave Manchester United this summer has hit a new low after Barcelona rejected the opportunity to sign him.

David de Gea says he wants to finish his career at Manchester United because of his unique bond with the club.

Italian media outlets claim West Ham United boss David Moyes is chasing £40m-rated Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

Former England batter Jonathan Trott has been named Afghanistan head coach, replacing Graham Thorpe.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jules Kounde is set to become Chelsea's third summer signing after the Blues beat off competition from Barcelona to agree a £55m deal for the Sevilla defender and have offered the Frenchman a five-year contract.

Image: Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is a Chelsea target this summer

Debt-ridden cities could boycott the joint United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland bid for the 2028 European Championship in protest at being forced to foot a multi-million-pound bill for hosting matches.

THE SUN

Italian international striker Andrea Belotti has been offered to several Premier League clubs including Newcastle, Everton and West Ham as he looks to secure a move to England.

Everton have enquired once again about Norwich's £15m-rated star Max Aarons.

Newcastle have been linked with a shock swoop for Barcelona outcast Memphis Depay, according to reports.

Image: Could Newcastle make a shock move for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay this summer?

THE TIMES

Chelsea are expected to sign the Sevilla central defender Jules Kounde for a fee of about £55m.

DAILY STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly willing to take a 30 per cent pay cut on his Manchester United wages to force through his exit.

West Ham United supporters are being encouraged to throw wads of fake cash at Jesse Lingard when their side take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Nottingham Forest midfielder David Prutton says finances and respect for head coach Steve Cooper will have been factors in Jesse Lingard choosing to move to the club over a return to West Ham

Paris Saint-Germain stars will no longer be allowed to use their mobile phones during meal times after new boss Christophe Galtier implemented new rules at the club.

Cricket chiefs will dish out new extreme heat contingency plans to all first-class venues with fears that Tuesday's temperatures at Durham will soon be repeated.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

James Tavernier is set to become the first Rangers player in over 20 years to receive a testimonial from the club.