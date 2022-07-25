Newcastle to open talks for Julian Draxler while Nottingham Forest want to sign Aaron Ramsey - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Newcastle United are set to open talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Germany midfielder Julian Draxler, who could be available for in excess of £17m.

Nottingham Forest are set to continue their busy summer of recruitment by signing Aaron Ramsey once his contract with Juventus is terminated.

Steve Cooper is also keen on bringing Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala to Nottingham Forest.

Image: Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler is a reported target for Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo is heading back to the United Kingdom and set to have face-to-face talks with new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for the first time in the coming days in which he will ask to leave the club immediately.

Leeds United and Everton have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa.

Alexis Sanchez is considering a shock move to Ligue 1 with Marseille with Inter Milan keen to get his wages off their books.

Dani Alves is continuing his professional career with Mexican side UNAM Pumas.

Image: Former Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey could be leaving Juventus this summer

THE TIMES

Jules Kounde has agreed a four-year deal to join Barcelona from Sevilla and send Chelsea back to the drawing board in their search for a centre-back.

DAILY STAR

Cesc Fabregas is set to announce his next move, with Serie B side Como favourites to sign the former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sergio Garcia has decided not to give up his DP World Tour membership to keep his hopes of playing future Ryder Cups alive despite his move to the LIV Golf Series.

Donald Trump and Henrik Stenson face protests from 9/11 families ahead of the next LIV Golf event at Trump's Bedminster course.

Image: Jules Kounde has reportedly signed a four-year contract with Barcelona

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea's late move for RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele looks doomed with the Frenchman set to return home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Diego Costa could be lining up against Manchester United this weekend as he closes on a move to Rayo Vallecano, who will be Erik ten Hag's first Old Trafford opponents.

Seven players have withdrawn from Manly Sea Eagles' NRL squad to face Sydney Roosters this weekend in protest at having to wear the club's inclusive pride kit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be heading to Atletico Madrid despite his former ties to Real Madrid

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are struggling to find buyers for players they no longer want who cost them more than £180m and are draining the club of £700,000-a-week in wages.

Tottenham have made a move to sign Roma forward Niccolo Zainolo according to reports in Italy, but they will face competition from Juventus.

Erik ten Hag dropped an unnamed player from one of Manchester United's tour games after he was twice late for team meetings.

DAILY RECORD

Hibs are being linked with a move for Nacional defender Joaquin Sosa, a Uruguay youth international who is currently on loan with Liverpool Montevideo.

Dundee United are set to add another Australian to their squad with left-back Aziz Behich closing on a move to Tannadice.