Juventus approach Chelsea to loan Timo Werner as Man Utd given fresh hope in Antony pursuit - Paper Talk

Juventus have approached Chelsea about signing Timo Werner on loan.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has said a move for Cristiano Ronaldo is "practically impossible" for the Spanish side.

Liverpool's pre-season is about to go up a gear as they prepare to face Red Bull Salzburg towards the end of a gruelling pre-season camp in Austria.

Sir Alex Ferguson was all set to manage Great Britain's football team at the Olympic Games, Lord Coe has revealed..

Manchester United have been given fresh hope in their pursuit of winger Antony after his club Ajax refused to rule out selling the Brazilian.

Arsenal target Victor Osimhen has revealed he will stay at Napoli despite transfer rumours linking him away from the club.

Manchester United have brought in former Cardiff man David Hughes as their new Professional Development Phase coach.

Premier League clubs have unanimously voted in favour of Alison Brittain's appointment as the league's new chair. Brittain will take up her new role early next year.

England's rampant Lionesses have made the nation dare to dream after their 4-0 semi-final win against Sweden.

Roy Keane is convinced "top-quality manager" Thomas Tuchel will be able to bring in players this summer.

The nation united in celebration as England's Lionesses swept into the Euro 2022 final.

Dundee United are closing in on a deal to sign Aziz Behich.