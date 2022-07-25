Man Utd given fresh hope in Antony pursuit as Juventus approach Chelsea to loan Timo Werner - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Juventus have approached Chelsea about signing Timo Werner on loan.

Premier League clubs want Championship sides to commit to developing young British loan talent as part of a restructuring of the finances in the English game.

DAILY MIRROR

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has said a move for Cristiano Ronaldo is "practically impossible" for the Spanish side.

Liverpool's pre-season is about to go up a gear as they prepare to face Red Bull Salzburg towards the end of a gruelling pre-season camp in Austria.

Sir Alex Ferguson was all set to manage Great Britain's football team at the Olympic Games, Lord Coe has revealed.

THE SUN

Manchester United have been given fresh hope in their pursuit of winger Antony after his club Ajax refused to rule out selling the Brazilian.

Christian Eriksen says that joining Manchester United is 'very special' and was something he never thought would ever happen

Arsenal target Victor Osimhen has revealed he will stay at Napoli despite transfer rumours linking him away from the club.

Manchester United have brought in former Cardiff man David Hughes as their new Professional Development Phase coach.

Kasper Schmeichel is set to sign for Nice - once Leicester have brought in a replacement.

Chelsea failed in a late bid to hijack Nordi Mukiele's £13.5million Paris Saint-Germain switch.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United have refused to shift from their hard-line position that Cristiano Ronaldo must stay at Old Trafford after an opening round of talks with the unsettled forward ended in impasse.

Premier League clubs are close to agreeing a "new deal for football" which will dramatically overhaul support systems for the cash-strapped lower tiers.

Tyson Fury is in talks over a return to the ring in an exhibition bout with the former world's strongest man, Hafthor Bjornsson.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League clubs have unanimously voted in favour of Alison Brittain's appointment as the league's new chair. Brittain will take up her new role early next year.

England fans react to the Lionesses' 4-0 win over Sweden which saw them reach Sunday's Euro 2022 final

England's rampant Lionesses have made the nation dare to dream after their 4-0 semi-final win against Sweden.

Roy Keane is convinced "top-quality manager" Thomas Tuchel will be able to bring in players this summer.

Chelsea will consider letting Timo Werner leave in this window, but want to bring in another striker first, with Newcastle among the clubs on the Germany forward's trail.

Manchester City will consider allowing James McAtee out on loan if clubs give assurances that the 19-year-old will play regularly. Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Villarreal are all showing strong interest in the attacking midfielder.

Nottingham Forest are targeting Manchester United's James Garner, William Carvalho of Real Betis and Anton Stanch of Mainz to their midfield after agreeing to sign Orel Mangala from Stuttgart.

THE TIMES

Some of the leading figures in British racing are pushing for a significant restructuring of the sport that would result in a greater slice of prize money being channelled to the elite level, in a bid to increase prize-money value and stop horse talent being sold abroad.

English cricket is facing a financial black hole of up to £50 million a year because of rising costs, which could lead to budget cuts for the counties and other programmes.

DAILY RECORD

Dundee United are closing in on a deal to sign Aziz Behich.