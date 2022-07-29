Newcastle in talks with Chelsea over Timo Werner loan move - Paper Talk

Plus: Newcastle enquire about Harvey Barnes after their offer for his Leicester team-mate James Maddison rejected; Aaron Ramsey faces choice between Ligue 1 side Nice or MLS team Charlotte FC after his release from Juventus; Frank Lampard wants to bring Chelsea's Billy Gilmour to Everton

Saturday 30 July 2022 23:11, UK

Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Newcastle are in talks with Chelsea over a loan deal for Timo Werner, who has also been linked with a return to RB Leipzig.

Timo Werner celebrates his equaliser

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that want-away star striker Cristiano Ronaldo will be involved in their upcoming pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Chelsea are closing on an agreement with Napoli over a season-long loan deal for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga - but would still have to pay 75 per cent of his salary.

Leicester&#39;s Harvey Barnes celebrates after scoring the opening goal (AP)

Newcastle have made an enquiry for Harvey Barnes after also having an offer turned down for his Leicester team-mate James Maddison.

THE SUN

Aaron Ramsey is reportedly set to decide whether to join Ligue 1 side Nice or MLS outfit Charlotte FC after being released by Juventus.

August 14, 2021, Turin, United Kingdom: Turin, Italy, 14th August 2021. Aaron Ramsey of Juventus during the Pre Season Friendly match at Allianz Stadium, Turin. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage

THE ATHLETIC

Benni McCarthy will become a first-team coach for Manchester United. The South African former striker, 44, will add to Erik ten Hag's coaching staff. McCarthy is a lifelong long Manchester United fan.

Brighton have ended their conversations with Manchester City over the sale of Marc Cucurella - and will only accept an offer that meets their asking price. They want a fee of upwards of £50m.

Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a recurrence of his groin injury.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed striker Sebastien Haller is to undergo chemotherapy after examinations revealed a testicular tumour to be malignant.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is said to have been 'bewitched' by Inter star Cesare Casadei, with the club reportedly making an offer in the region of £6m.

Chelsea&#39;s Cesar Azpilicueta celebrates after scoring their equaliser

Barcelona boss Xavi has told Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso he will "do everything he can" to sign them.

Manchester United are exploring a deal for RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko but face a tough battle to get him this summer.

THE STAR

Manchester United may have already paid £48.3m to Ajax for defender Lisandro Martinez, but they're due to pay the Dutch giants an extra £56,000 every time he makes an appearance for the Red Devils.

Everton manager Frank Lampard remains keen on taking Chelsea's Billy Gilmour to Goodison Park.

