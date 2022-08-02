Arsenal look to offload eight players including Nicolas Pepe after spending spree - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal are looking to offload eight players, including record signing Nicolas Pepe, to pay for their summer signing spree.

Leicester City are holding firm on their £85m valuation of Chelsea target Wesley Fofana as the Blues prepare a £200,000-a-week deal for the defender.

Josko Gvardiol looks like being a hot property in the closing month of the summer window, with both Chelsea and Man City keen on the RB Leipzig defender.

Nigel Winterburn believes Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans would be the perfect signing for his former club Arsenal.

Manchester United want Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest as a replacement for Alex Telles, who is set to leave Old Trafford on loan.

THE TIMES

Cesar Azpilicueta is set to stay at Chelsea this summer with new owner Todd Boehly blocking his potential move to Barcelona.

DAILY MIRROR

Alex Telles is set to leave Manchester United on loan for La Liga side Sevilla, but the deal will not include an option to buy.

Ruben Neves is set to deal his suitors a summer blow by staying with Wolves.

Ivan Perisic asked permission from close friend, international colleague and former Tottenham midfielder Luka Modric before making his move to London earlier this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus has become the most selected player in Fantasy Premier League history ahead of Friday's big kick-off.

Manchester United youngster Charlie Savage is attracting plenty of loan interest from clubs in the Championship and League One.

Chelsea are set to join the race to sign highly-prized Brazilian teenager Endrick, who has been tipped as a superstar of the future.

DAILY EXPRESS

Antonio Conte remains confident he will be able to further strengthen the Tottenham squad with the signing of Roma's Nicolo Zainolo.

Southend United will discuss a rearrangement of their wording after a sponsorship deal with a local estate agent meant one of their renamed stands would have featured the name of infamous serial killer Rose West.

DAILY STAR

Real Madrid wanted to sign Manchester City's new boy Julian Alvarez when he was only 11 years old but were thwarted by FIFA regulations.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Every Premier League player and member of club staff is to receive mandatory sexual consent training, previously only mandated for players under 23.

England's Test captain Ben Stokes is against changes being proposed for the County Championship which include a cut in the volume of four-day cricket.

THE GUARDIAN

World Triathlon has decided to allow transgender women to compete in female categories of the sport.

DAILY RECORD

Hibs have launched an effort to bring fan favourite Martin Boyle back to Easter Road.

Aberdeen have turned their attentions back to Fleetwood midfielder Shayden Morris after being disappointed to miss out on now Dundee United man Jamie McGrath.