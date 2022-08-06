Manchester United make Leroy Sane enquiry and Erik ten Hag searching for goalkeeper - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United have made a surprise enquiry about former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane's availability as boss Erik ten Hag continues to assess his attacking options.

Cristiano Ronaldo believes he's ready to play against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday - after putting the squeeze on Erik ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag's dream is to bring Total Football to Manchester United. But the Dutchman has warned his players that they must first be prepared to win ugly as he strives to bring the beautiful game to Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola insists his Manchester City reign will not be defined by the Champions League.

Ilkay Gundogan knows a winner when he sees one - and he reckons Erling Haaland is tailor made for the Premier League.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Phil Foden will collect a staggering £6m bonus on top of his treble-your-money new deal.

Erik ten Hag is taking an active role in Manchester United's search for a new No 2 goalkeeper.

Liverpool are close to sealing an extension with Naby Keita as he enters the final year of his contract.

West Ham are keeping an eye on developments with giant French centre-half Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Everton boss Frank Lampard wants Rennes forward Serhou Guirassy to give his side more attacking muscle.

Burnley may bid again for Boubakar Kouyate.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton dipped into his pocket to give Bristol Rovers' cancer-hit defender Nick Anderton a boost. Barton paid for him to join a pre-season trip to Portugal after he had medical tests.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

The Premier League looks set to get very close to an all-time record for the biggest-spending summer transfer window.

Premier League clubs have banked a record £462.5m from shirt and sleeve sponsorship deals this season.

Arsenal's Lucas Torreira has reached an agreement on personal terms to join Turkish team Galatasaray.

THE INDEPENDENT

Jarrod Bowen will kick off the season with two aims - to keep West Ham in the top-six mix and book a ticket to the World Cup.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Tottenham have now reportedly reached 'full agreement' with Udinese for the signing of Destiny Udogie, although the left-back may have to wait to officially join Spurs.

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna.

SCOTTISH SUN

Austrian starlet Emanuel Aiwu has claimed he rejected a move to Celtic to sign for Serie A side Cremonese in a £3.5m deal.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers' Champions League opponents Union Saint Gilloise suffered a heavy defeat to KV Mechelen as they failed to replicate their European form with their second leg at Ibrox just days away.