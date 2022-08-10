Chelsea close to Frenkie de Jong agreement and Man Utd to miss out on Ismaila Sarr - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Chelsea are close to reaching an agreement with Barcelona over a transfer fee for Frenkie de Jong, with the west London club now awaiting the midfielder's decision.

Manchester United supporters who oppose the Glazer family are threatening to boycott the club's next home match against Liverpool.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol round up the latest transfer news from all 20 Premier League clubs

DAILY MAIL

Roma boss Jose Mourinho intervened at the last minute to stop Tottenham from signing Nicola Zaniolo, according to reports.

Premier League matches this weekend will feature water breaks, with Britain in the grip of a heatwave.

Crystal Palace are monitoring Conor Gallagher's Chelsea involvement as they remain hopeful of re-signing him on loan.

Manchester United's technical director Darren Fletcher was at The Hawthorns on Monday night to watch Watford's Ismaila Sarr - who went on to score one of the goals of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ismaila Sarr played a key role in Watford's 1-1 draw to West Brom, having a moment to remember and a moment to forget

Lyon have rejected an undisclosed bid from Nottingham Forest for attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to reports.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is set to sign a new contract to provide boss Steven Gerrard with a major boost.

Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit.

Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque is attracting major interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

LIV Golf accused the PGA Tour of getting Tiger Woods to "publicly criticise" players for joining the Saudi-backed breakaway.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Portuguese football expert Pedro Sepulveda suggests that a bid from Newcastle for Benfica's 21-year-old striker Gonçalo Ramos is imminent but that the Lisbon club won't accept anything less than €30m

DAILY STAR

Aston Villa have branded rumours of a bust-up between Steven Gerrard and Ollie Watkins as "nonsense".

THE SUN

Manchester United's incredible decline under the Glazers has been revealed through their staggeringly slow growth on the Stock Exchange.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in bringing FC Porto's Brazilian forward Pepe to the club.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva admits his future at the club is uncertain amid interest from Barcelona.

Manchester United are set to suffer a further transfer blow as target Ismaila Sarr reportedly closes in on a switch to Leeds United.

West Ham are reportedly closing in on a move for Stuttgart star Borna Sosa.

Barcelona expect to complete the signing of Marcos Alonso for just £6.5m this week, according to reports.

Ralf Rangnick reportedly identified five Manchester United targets for this summer - and neighbours City signed two while the Red Devils went for none of them.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Wesley Fofana all heavily linked to Chelsea, could Thomas Tuchel have three new additions before the end of the transfer window?

DAILY MIRROR

Gerard Pique reportedly offered to play for Barcelona for free before accepting a salary reduction amid the club's current contract stand-off with Frenkie de Jong.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea's new ownership led by Todd Boehly are investing in a major upgrade to Stamford Bridge that includes renovation of the West Stand and new murals around the stadium - a strategy they have pursued before with Boehly's American sports franchises.

Arsenal have been keen to clear out their unwanted players this summer and the outgoings are now gathering pace, with Pablo Mari and Alex Runarsson both set to leave the club imminently.

Grass-roots sport faces being thrown into chaos by an unprecedented heatwave that has rendered many playing fields too dangerous to use.

THE GUARDIAN

The former Football League defender Ryan Cresswell has warned of the danger of players becoming addicted to sleeping pills after the problem nearly claimed his life.

DAILY EXPRESS

Image: Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo scored his side's opening goal during the Europa Conference League final last season

Tottenham are in the market for a mystery forward this summer after Roma boss Jose Mourinho blocked his former side's swoop for Nicolo Zaniolo.

Manchester United reportedly held talks with Timo Werner this summer before the German snubbed their interest and signed for RB Leipzig instead.

Everton are in talks with Stade Rennes over a deal for Guinea international striker Serhou Guirassy.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic-linked Bamba Dieng was left out of Marseille's weekend squad and now he has received yet more indication he has no future at the club.

SCOTTISH SUN

Burnley are interested in signing Rangers forward Fashion Sakala, according to a report.

Celtic are set to lose out on Barcelona winger Alex Collado, according to reports.

Hibs are set to sign Slovak hotshot Adam Griger in a £200,000 deal.