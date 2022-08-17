Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco a Manchester United target - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United hope to announce the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro for close to £60m in the next few days and are also now fully turning their attentions to PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo who will cost around £34m.

An alternative option to Gakpo is the Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco, who is priced at £25.5m, after United failed with a bid of £67.6m for Ajax's Antony who was their first choice.

Chelsea want to push ahead with a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a stop-gap solution before looking at long-term targets next summer including RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku.

Image: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a Chelsea target

Manchester United and Chelsea are leading a number of Premier League clubs poised to embark on a £500m gold rush over the final two weeks of the summer transfer window.

West Ham United's legal row with their London Stadium landlords over beer prices at their home matches has intensified after the cost of the cheapest pint was cut by just 20p for their Europa Conference League game against Viborg.

Police have shelved an investigation into whether Azeem Rafiq had red wine forcibly poured down his throat by a former Yorkshire player while he was still a child, citing "evidential difficulties".

Wasps are being pursued by HM Revenue & Customs over an unpaid tax bill.

THE TIMES

Chelsea are optimistic that a deal for the Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can be reached as further talks are scheduled this week.

The Premier League is further ahead of its European rivals than ever before in terms of finances - but the increasing gap from the Sky Bet Championship is a cause for concern, according to a new report.

Calls have been made for a public inquiry into the Yorkshire racism scandal amid claims that the county was not given a fair hearing by MPs over the Azeem Rafiq affair.

DAILY MAIL

Crystal Palace co-owner Josh Harris has an involvement in private equity firm Apollo, who are in exclusive talks to purchase a minority stake in Manchester United.

Fulham are set to strike a deal with Roma for out-of-favour winger Justin Kluivert on an initial loan with option to buy for £10m, with Cottagers manager Marco Silva desperate to add to his attacking options to stave off relegation fears.

Manchester United are considering a move for Everton's Bosnian goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

THE SUN

Manchester United have suffered yet another blow in their pursuit of a summer transfer target as Jurrien Timber extended his contract with Ajax.

Manchester United share prices on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) have skyrocketed amid Jim Ratcliffe's interest in buying the club.

Paris Saint-Germain have banned their squad from drinking Coca Cola and Ice Tea as new football advisor Luis Campos made the decision to employ a nutritionist for the squad as one of his first major moves at the club.

A Manchester City fan has been banned for three years for the pitch invasion that saw Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen attacked.

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on their eighth signing of the summer as they prepare to beat the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United to the signature of Blackburn Rovers starlet Ashley Phillips.

Virgil van Dijk accepts that Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford has taken on "massive" proportions, with both teams' stuttering start to the season.

DAILY RECORD

In-demand Moussa Dembele's potential move to Manchester United could be scuppered by a cut-price Juventus plan - which could leave Celtic minus a transfer jackpot.

Winger Sead Haksabanovic is edging closer to a permanent move to Celtic from Rubin Kazan as his former club Djurgardens appeared to give up their ambitious pursuit.