Man City reject £59m Bernardo Silva bid from PSG - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Man City have rejected a £59m bid from PSG for 'unsettled' midfielder Bernardo Silva, with officials in France believing the offer has been turned down out of fear that the player could help the Ligue 1 side win the Champions League ahead of his current employers.

Man Utd are ready to test Ajax's resolve over Antony, who wants to move to the Premier League, with a bid close to the Dutch club's £84.5m valuation of the winger.

West Ham have seen a bid worth almost £50m rebuffed by Lyon for Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Paula Badosa has become the latest player to question why women will play with lighter, "horrible" tennis balls than their male counterparts at the US Open.

McLaren will pay the outgoing Daniel Ricciardo £8.5m after mutually agreeing to end the Australian's F1 contract a year early.

THE SUN

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire were both dropped for Man Utd's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday

Erik ten Hag laid down the law to Man Utd forward Cristiano Ronaldo by brutally axing him from their starting XI to face Liverpool during a team meeting ahead of the game, it has been revealed.

Man City midfielder Cole Palmer is wanted by Borussia Dortmund on loan for the season, but manager Pep Guardiola is reluctant to let him leave the club.

Robert Page is set to sign a new four-year deal as Wales manager after leading his country to the World Cup, and take over permanently from Ryan Giggs in the process.

Stoke want Sean Dyche as their new manager after sacking Michael O'Neill on Thursday.

DAILY EXPRESS

Image: Barcelona's Memphis Depay left Man Utd in 2017 after a two-year stay

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay could secure a surprise return to Manchester United after a proposed move to Juventus fell through this week.

Both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc may have to start from the back of the grid at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix owing to using a fourth engine and reliability issues respectively.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech would prefer a move to Tottenham than to rejoin former club Ajax, with the Moroccan 'desperate' to leave Stamford Bridge.

Image: Hakim Ziyech is under contract at Chelsea until 2025 but is reportedly 'desperate' to leave

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Worcester Warriors' owners have hit out over 'conspiracy theories' regarding the club's financial situation.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have poured cold water on a report claiming Cristiano Ronaldo is 'on the verge' of a sensational return to Sporting Lisbon.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have been dragged into the legal quagmire of golf's civil war after being subpoenaed over a PGA Tour players' meeting last week.

Image: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy this week launched a new "tech-fused golf league", a team event featuring PGA Tour players designed to engage with a new TV audience

THE GUARDIAN

Former boxer George Foreman has been accused by two women of sexually abusing them in the 1970s, according to lawsuits filed in a Los Angeles court.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has warned races in Europe will have no guarantee of their place on the sport's calendar in future.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths has opened up on plans to use Mandurah City as a stepping stone for a long-term career in Australia.

DAILY RECORD

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has said he is baffled by managers and clubs who are still scrambling about to fill key positions at the end of the transfer window, and will not be rushed into panic transfers.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon was targeted by a missile during his side's Europa League play-off clash against FC Zurich.