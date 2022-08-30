Premier League clubs facing wage caps and transfer restrictions to match UEFA rules - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Premier League clubs are set to face restrictions on spending on transfers and wages for the first time with England's top flight looking to follow UEFA's new financial rules.

Arsenal are confident that Bukayo Saka will sign a new long-term contract. The club have offered the 20-year-old winger, whose present contract runs until 2024, a significant increase on his £70,000-a-week wage.

Alfred Schreuder, the Ajax head coach, described Antony's conduct as "weird" and suggested that the Dutch club could fine the Brazil winger for going on strike to push through his £84 million move to Manchester United.

Newcastle United are prepared to wait until 75 minutes before their Premier League game at Liverpool on Wednesday night to receive a work permit for the club record signing Alexander Isak to play at Anfield.

Players and staff at Worcester Warriors have been informed that their salaries will not be paid on time this week because the club's bank accounts have been frozen. The players can now give notice of their intention to leave the club.

The man in charge of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Claude Atcher, has been suspended by the French government after allegations of his "management by terror" triggered an investigation into his conduct.

DAILY MIRROR

Image: 21-year-old Mykhaylo Mudryk already has five Ukraine caps

Mykhaylo Mudryk has liked a post on Instagram claiming Arsenal are interested in signing him before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Paul Pogba tried to pay £11 million to armed blackmailers but they had to settle for £85,000 due to his bank withdrawal limit, it is claimed.

Manchester United have fended off interest from top European clubs to tie down wonderkid Amir Ibragimov to a new contract.

Liverpool have been warned by Benfica boss Roger Schmidt that Enzo Fernandez will stay with the club for "a long time" despite interest from Anfield.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Image: Wesley Fofana underwent a medical with Chelsea on Monday

Brendan Rodgers, the Leicester City manager, will receive only a third of the £70 million banked from Wesley Fofana's sale to Chelsea to spend on transfers.

Former champion Bianca Andreescu may have some awkward meetings with her sponsor Nike to look forward to after she blamed the brand for its poorly designed dress, which provoked her to make a wardrobe change during her US Open match.

Wasps' recruitment and retention freeze has been lifted in a sign that the Premiership club's financial situation may have improved.

THE SUN

Image: Tyson Fury's last fight came in a sixth-round knock-out against Dillian Whyte in April

Tyson Fury is training "like a man possessed" as he plots a sensational comeback fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are attempting to steal a march on their rivals in the pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, in a £77m deal which will see the Croatian loaned back to Germany for this season.

Image: Josko Gvardiol has been linked with a move to Chelsea all summer

Scott Parker's sacking as Bournemouth head coach came after his relationship with chief executive Neill Blake and technical director Richard Hughes broke down due to his "public airing" of the club's dirty laundry almost on a weekly basis.

DAILY STAR

Jake Paul is set to face UFC legend Anderson Silva on October 29 after dismissing Tommy Fury's attempt to reschedule their failed bout for a third time.

THE GUARDIAN

LA Clippers point guard John Wall said he considered taking his own life during a time in the past three years when he was dealing with a torn Achilles and the deaths of family members at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Norwich manager Dean Smith insists he never considered allowing Onel Hernandez to return to Birmingham City on a full-time basis.

Image: Onel Hernandez has made 101 appearances for Norwich, but none in their Premier League campaign last season

Steven Gerrard hopes Morgan Sanson can get a move away from Aston Villa before the summer transfer window shuts on Thursday.

DAILY RECORD

Swindon and Hibs have opened transfer talks over forward Harry McKirdy.

Lee Johnson knows he must add to his squad before Thursday's transfer deadline and is in need of strikers.

Rangers midfielder Stephen Kelly is wanted by Livingston having struggled for game time at Ibrox this term.