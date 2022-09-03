Chelsea attempted a £50m Deadline Day bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea attempted to secure a deadline day move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia with a £50m bid.

Image: Saints midfielder Romeo Lavia was reportedly a Chelsea target on Deadline Day

Erik ten Hag was told he was getting a £120m transfer budget when he acquired the Manchester United job, which went up to £229m after a woeful start to the season.

THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea's head of international scouting, Scott McLachlan, has followed Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech out of the club.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Lewis Hamilton has dropped a hint that he could join a potential Manchester United takeover bid after admitting he is hoping 'in the future' to join forces with Sir Jim Ratcliffe to buy a football club.

Antony is the centre of a £20m payment war with three rival parties claiming they had the biggest hand in the Brazilian winger's £85.5m move from Ajax to Manchester United.

FIFA confirms alcohol will not be sold inside stadiums during World Cup matches in Qatar.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Phil Jones has been kicked out of Manchester United's training ground dressing room to make space for Erik ten Hag's new signings.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been warned to get used to life on the bench by Erik ten Hag after missing Man Utd's pre-season.

SUNDAY MAIL

Carlo Ancelotti has warned his Real Madrid defenders that they must tighten up before an "intense" trip to Celtic in the Champions League.