Edwin van der Sar has criticised Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag for signings from Ajax - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Graham Potter led his first training session as Chelsea boss on Friday, despite the weekend's Premier League postponements.

Manchester City's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund is set to go ahead as planned despite Premier League games being called off.

Rangers have confirmed they are in talks with UEFA and Police Scotland over their Champions League fixture against Napoli at Ibrox.

Image: Erik ten Hag has been criticised by former Ajax colleague Edwin van der Sar

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar has hit out at the club's former boss Erik ten Hag, suggesting the Dutchman is not helping his former side after bringing two players to Manchester United this summer.

THE SUN

Arsenal are hopeful that next week's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven will get the go-ahead.

Champions League games will go ahead for Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham after The Queen's death.

THE TELEGRAPH

Image: Graham Potter took charge of Chelsea training on Friday

Chelsea's long-term commitment to new head coach Graham Potter means he will not automatically face the sack if his team miss out on the top four and Champions League qualification this season.

Chaos and fury was felt behind the scenes at Premiership Rugby clubs over a frantic two hours in which the competition flip-flopped over whether or not to go ahead with their opening fixtures of the season on Friday night.

Fancy dress has been banned for the resumption of England's final Test against South Africa following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

THE TIMES

Champagne and spirits will be served in hospitality boxes at the World Cup in Qatar despite a ban on beer sales inside the stadiums.

Bristol Bears and Sale Sharks are understood to be disappointed and frustrated by Premiership Rugby's decision to move their opening games of the season from Friday night to later in the weekend.