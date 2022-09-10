Premier League clubs are hopeful of returning to action next weekend - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY TIMES

Chelsea are interested in hiring Luís Campos as their sporting director to work with the newly-appointed head coach Graham Potter.

Anthony Martial has launched a scathing attack on José Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, accusing his former Manchester United managers respectively of a "lack of respect" and "treachery".

THE ATHLETIC

Premier League clubs are hopeful of returning to action next weekend but there is the potential for disagreement over where fixtures should be played amid concerns over staging matches in London.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Chelsea want to set up a network of feeder clubs to rival Premier League titans Manchester City.

Arsenal are hopeful that next week's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven will get the go-ahead.

Wolves are dreaming of signing Benfica's new Argentinian star Enzo Fernandez - at the second attempt.

Chelsea have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Rafael Leao.

Lioness star Beth Mead is following in the footsteps of Marcus Rashford by putting pen to paper for two new books.

West Ham will make a £12m move to sign Sheffield United defender John Egan in January.

Image: Sheffield United's John Egan (right) is a target of West Ham's

Bosnia have infuriated their most high-profile players Edin Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic by organising a friendly match against Russia.

Newcastle are planning a £2.5m raid for Sunderland super-teen midfielder Chris Rigg.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

The Norwegian coach Kjetil Knutsen and the Italian Roberto De Zerbi are among the names under consideration to be the new manager of Brighton and Hove Albion when the club begins the appointment process in earnest next week.

Worcester Warriors' owners revealed they were selling Morecambe Football Club after one of them failed the English Football League's owners' and directors' test.

THE OBSERVER

The Football Supporters' Association has called for fans left out of pocket by the postponement of matches after The Queen's death to be treated sympathetically.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Brighton are ready to sit down and discuss a new deal with midfielder Moises Caicedo after several clubs registered an interest in taking him over the summer.

Image: Moises Caicedo

Sergino Dest's potential move to Manchester United was derailed by none other than John Murtough during the latter stages of the transfer window.

Former Leeds United winger Raphinha was convinced to turn down a transfer to Premier League rivals Chelsea in favour of a "dream" move to Barcelona after a chat with fellow Brazilian Neymar.

Birmingham City's proposed takeover is hanging in the balance.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag may have an opportunity to raid more of his old club's assets after Ajax teenager Amourricho van Axel Dongen spoke about a possible reunion with his former boss.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United transfer target Joao Felix has revealed that he was not aware of any interest in him from the Red Devils during the summer.

Barcelona's win over Cadiz was stopped for an hour when a supporter suffered a heart attack.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have been rocked by the news Carl Starfelt will be out of action until next month.

Dundee United hope to have their new boss in place by the international break.

SUNDAY MAIL

Rangers expect to be given the go-ahead to play their Champions League clash with Napoli in Glasgow on Tuesday night.