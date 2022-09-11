Man Utd stars think Cristiano Ronaldo will seek transfer away in January - Paper Talk

Plus: Luke Shaw's World Cup place is in doubt due to a foot injury; Brighton are considering Ange Postecoglou as a successor to Graham Potter; Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho set for England recall; Premier League fixtures to return next weekend - but postponements still possible

THE SUN

Manchester United stars believe Cristiano Ronaldo is still angling for a move - and has his eye on a January exit.

Barcelona are planning on relaunching a bid for Bernardo Silva in January, according to reports.

Manchester United were reportedly offered the opportunity to sign more than 15 players in just one week of the transfer window.

Newcastle are keeping tabs on Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos, according to reports.

Andy Carroll is set to return to Reading, according to reports.

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has offered himself up to join Erik ten Hag's coaching staff.

Luke Shaw is struggling with a foot injury which is threatening his place for club and country.

Arsenal are still considering a January loan deal for teenage prodigy Marquinhos.

DAILY MAIL

Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh will have to wait a little longer for their Barcelona debuts after referee strikes in Spain postponed fixtures across the women's top flight.

A group of angry ADO Den Haag supporters confronted manager Dirk Kuyt at the club's training ground after the side's abysmal start to the league campaign.

Blackburn Rovers' newest young star Adam Wharton is ready to snub Premier League interest and stay with his hometown club.

Everton club doctors are reportedly concerned that Jordan Pickford's recent thigh injury could be down to his powerful kicking.

THE TIMES

Celtic's Ange Postecoglou remains under serious consideration by Brighton & Hove Albion as they seek a successor to Graham Potter.

English clubs will take police advice over this week's fixtures after Rangers were forced to push back their Champions League match at home to Napoli by 24 hours and ban away fans from attending.

Worcester Warriors are at risk of going bust after a takeover deal to secure the club's future was left on the brink of collapse because of financial demands being made by the co-owners.

Novak Djokovic could return to grand-slam action at the Australian Open after authorities reportedly decided to overturn his three-year visa ban.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are set to be recalled by Gareth Southgate for England's next two fixtures.

DAILY MIRROR

Premier League fixtures are set to resume next weekend - but there could still be postponements.

Marco Asensio lashed out at a cool box and threw his bottle to the ground in disgust after Carlo Ancelotti decided not to substitute him on for Real Madrid in their La Liga clash with Mallorca.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are trying to thrash out a deal to tie down youngster Robbie Ure to a new contract, according to reports.