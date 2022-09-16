Chelsea join Jude Bellingham transfer race with Liverpool and Man Utd - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Chelsea are set to rival Liverpool and Manchester United for Jude Bellingham next summer.

Image: Jude Bellingham is one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe

Everton have opened talks with in-demand Anthony Gordon on a new bumper deal worth six times his salary.

The Champions League final could be played in the US in the near future amid a shocking revamp, according to Spanish reports.

DAILY EXPRESS

October's North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham could be affected by rearranged rail industrial action, according to reports.

Manchester United will reportedly back Erik ten Hag with a January budget of £100m to continue improving his squad at Old Trafford.

Image: Erik ten Hag is reportedly going to be backed in January as he continues his Man Utd revolution

Manchester United want to land even more signings for Erik ten Hag with a right-back, midfielder and forward next on the agenda for the club's recruitment team, reports suggest.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says any manager would love to have a player with the versatility of Ben White after the defender was left out of the latest England squad by Gareth Southgate.

DAILY MAIL

Mikel Arteta insists Ben White is fit and the defender was left out by England for selection reasons alone.

DAILY MIRROR

Arthur Melo only arrived at Anfield a fortnight ago, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is already mulling over whether or not to cut the Brazilian's loan spell short, it has been claimed.

Paris Saint-Germain chief Luis Campos has labelled claims that Kylian Mbappe wanted the French giants to sell Neymar this summer as "fake" having given a furious response to rumours over the pairs' uneasy relationship.