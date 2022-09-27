Erling Haaland has 'urged' Jude Bellingham to join Man City - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

Erling Haaland has reportedly urged former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham to join him at Manchester City.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have claimed Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was interested in joining them in the summer.

Jose Mourinho has highlighted Jurrien Timber, a summer target for Manchester United, as a player he wants at Roma.

Atletico Madrid have been linked with a shock move to sign veteran defender Gerard Pique, whose relationship with Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is reportedly completely broken.

Harry Maguire stayed behind at Wembley for almost two hours after England's draw with Germany on Monday night to hold a private chat with boss Gareth Southgate.

Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of a number of players ahead of Saturday's North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur following the latest round of international fixtures.

Chelsea's off-field exodus has continued with long-serving head physiotherapist Thierry Laurent leaving the club in another major change to their medical department.

Juventus are reportedly considering making a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea at the end of the season.

Former Chelsea star Mikel John Obi has announced his retirement from football, aged 35.

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge on Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

Harry Maguire is set to be sidelined for around two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender, who picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany.

Lionel Messi will decide his future after the World Cup - but has so far had no offers from any club.

Eddie Hearn has insisted that he is still working with Tyson Fury's team to deliver a fight between Anthony Joshua and the Gypsy King.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Leicester City's James Maddison in January as they look to add creativity to their team.

Mauricio Pochettino was at Wembley for England's final World Cup warm-up draw with Germany while debate rages over the future of manager Gareth Southgate.

England have offered to be a neutral host for future Pakistan-India Test series opening the possibility of the two countries playing bilateral cricket for the first time in more than 15 years.

Jim O'Toole, the former Worcester Warriors executive leading an American-backed consortium bidding to buy the club, says his group can pay the £17.5m required to complete a takeover "at warp speed" and salvage their next fixture against Harlequins.

England and Arsenal legend David Seaman believes that Ben White would be a 'perfect' candidate to slot in on the right side of a back three for the Three Lions, despite being left out of the latest squad.

Manchester United forwards Antony and Jadon Sancho are battling over who will get to wear the iconic No 7 shirt at Old Trafford when Cristiano Ronaldo eventually leaves the club in advance of next season, according to reports.

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has confirmed he rejected the chance to join Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp in a mega-money transfer.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been handed a triple injury boost with N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Christian Pulsic all nearing a return.

Barcelona are missing up to six players with injury ahead of a frantic fixture schedule, which includes El Clasico.

Luke Shaw says he has "accepted" why he has been dropped by Erik ten Hag and has vowed to be ready when called upon.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has played down any fears that he could be a doubt for next weekend's derby against Manchester City after suffering an injury to his face while on international duty with Portugal.

Antony says Erik ten Hag has changed the way he trains players since leaving Ajax to take charge of Manchester United earlier in the year.

Michael Beale has been tipped to make a sensational return to Ibrox as the club's next manager by Gers hero Kenny Miller.

Reo Hatate's hopes of making the Japanese World Cup squad took a hit when he made a 12,000-mile round trip but didn't make it onto the pitch for a single second across two games.

New Dundee United boss Liam Fox has revealed Jack Ross was one of the first to reach out to him to congratulate him after landing the job.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara admits he hopes to move to a "top five" European league as he addressed his Ibrox future for the first time since links with Nice.