Cristiano Ronaldo dismayed at stubborn Erik ten Hag's training and tactics - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Cristiano Ronaldo is dismayed at stubborn Erik ten Hag's training and tactics with the Portuguese forward believing United would be better off playing a different way.

Football's lawmakers have rejected a proposal for matches to be reduced to 60 minutes of "effective playing time" but will tell referees to crack down on time-wasting at the World Cup.

The Professional Footballers' Association met with their National Football League counterparts in London on Friday to discuss a number of key issues including concussion protocol.

THE SUN

Real Madrid are poised to pip the Premier League big guns to land Jude Bellingham for £87million next summer.

Image: Could Jude Bellingham leave Borussia Dortmund next summer?

Floyd Mayweather could take on Conor McGregor in the Octagon - as well as in a much-anticipated boxing rematch - for a world-record $1.5billion (£1.3bn) payday.

Tyson Fury is set to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout next after talks with Anthony Joshua were KO'd.

Jack Grealish has spent £6million on a stunning mansion which comes with its own helipad.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Christopher Vivell will join Chelsea as the club's new technical director, with the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership set to make more senior football appointments.

Crystal Palace forward Junior Dixon is the latest English player attracting interest from foreign clubs following his goals in the Premier League Under-18 competition.

Everton are weighing up a move for Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin as he approaches the end of his contract with the Norwegian club.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has been forced into a major climbdown over its plans to cut its premier domestic competition to 10 games and now looks likely to accept a compromise.

DAILY MAIL

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick is among the contenders to take over as head coach of Middlesbrough.

Image: Former Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick is reportedly a contender for the Middlesbrough job

Tottenham are planning a tribute to Gian Piero Ventrone when they face Brighton on Saturday after their fitness coach passed away on Thursday at the age of 61.

Chelsea have recruited Dave Grohl's personal physio to revamp the club's medical team after sacking their two most senior medics last month.

Southampton are considering Domenico Tedesco and Manchester City assistant boss Enzo Maresca as possible candidates to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl if they sack the Austrian.

Tottenham are planning a multi-million-pound upgrade of their retractable pitch just three years after opening their new £1billion home.

Will Jacks has set his sights on becoming a genuine all-rounder as England's selectors ponder which spinners to take to Pakistan for the three-Test series in December.

DAILY MIRROR

Eden Hazard will hold talks with Belgium boss Roberto Martinez after footage of him attending a nightclub ahead of a recent international match went viral.

THE INDEPENDENT

England captain Jos Buttler is poised to return after nearly two months out in his side's series-opening T20 against Australia on Sunday.

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is a doubt for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia after suffering a fractured finger.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic captain Callum McGregor was wearing a knee brace as he boarded a flight to see a specialist as Ange Postecoglou awaits news of how long the influential midfielder will be out for.

Fiorentina have been branded classless after a video was shared of a messy away dressing room at Tynecastle following the Italian side's Europa Conference League win in Edinburgh.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are looking for a new head of communications after the departure of David Graham.