Wilfried Zaha could shun Crystal Palace contract talks and seek out top-six move - Paper Talk

DAILY MAIL

Wilfried Zaha could shun new contract talks and leave Crystal Palace next summer as he looks for a move to a top-six club.

Reece James admitted he has been told by a surgeon he could be out for two months with the knee injury he suffered against AC Milan earlier in October.

David de Gea could reportedly leave Manchester United at the end of the season, with a number of LaLiga sides ready to sign the Spanish star.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are in pole position if Frenkie de Jong decides to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Marseille have ruled out the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window as CEO Pablo Longoria claimed their squad is more about the team than any one individual.

Tim Howard has blasted former Everton team-mate Royston Drenthe's behaviour at the club as 'horrific'.

Former Wigan and Celtic defender Gary Caldwell is in line to become the next manager of Exeter City.

DAILY MIRROR

Edwin van der Sar appears to be open to returning to Manchester United following reports that Erik ten Hag has made a move to bring the former goalkeeper back to Old Trafford.

La Liga clubs are on the brink of strike action as Barcelona and Real Madrid's plan takes a new twist.

Aston Villa have made Ruben Amorim their No 1 managerial target - but he will come at a world-record price.

THE ATHLETIC

Jesse Marsch is expected to be in charge for Leeds United's game against Fulham.

Ruben Amorim is among the candidates Aston Villa are speaking to about replacing Steven Gerrard.

THE INDEPENDENT

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has refused to be drawn on the Aston Villa job.

THE TIMES

A charter for Premier League owners has quietly come into force this season which commits them to listening to their fans, supporting the football pyramid and only qualifying for Europe via "current sporting merit".

Arsenal's former vice-chairman David Dein told a get-together of fans this week that he was "sad and hurt" after the club refused to stock his autobiography or promote it in any outlets.

The end of the Liz Truss government, and the departure from No 10 of her special advisor Jason Stein, has raised hopes among campaigners that a statutory independent regulator for football is back on the table.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency has sparked further controversy by declaring that its verdict on the Kamila Valieva doping case will be kept secret.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte's hopes of sealing a January move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili have been played down by the 22-year-old's agent, who has underlined his desire to stay in Spain for the foreseeable future.

THE SUN

England's World Cup build-up is in a heap of rubble - with the team hotel a construction site just a month before kick-off.

Manchester United could reportedly target Joao Felix in January to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Chelsea assistant Jody Morris has reportedly held talks about becoming West Brom's new boss.

Ruben Neves admits it would be a "privilege" to play for Barcelona in a blow to Manchester United and Arsenal.

DAILY STAR

Lionel Messi has snubbed England as he named the two teams he thinks have the best chance of winning the World Cup.

Manchester United and Arsenal have been told they will need to pay £88m to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Nemanja Vidic almost went to Liverpool before he was snapped up by Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

DAILY RECORD

Stephen Robinson is a major contender for the vacant Northern Ireland job.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sid Sutton, the chief executive of Sale Sharks, has called for independent regulation of the Premiership to end a culture of "self-interest" among club owners.